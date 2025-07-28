Angela Madatyan Age, Biography, And Life With Serj Tankian

Angela Madatyan is an Armenian-American stylist, designer, and hairdresser best known for being the wife of internationally renowned singer and political activist Serj Tankian, the frontman of the rock band System of a Down. Although she keeps a low profile, her association with Tankian and her own flair for fashion have drawn public attention.

Angela Madatyan Age 41 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth August 21, 1983 Place of Birth Vanadzor, Armenia Zodiac Sign Leo

Angela Madatyan Age

Angela Madatyan was born on August 21, 1983, in Vanadzor, Armenia, making her 41 years old as of 2025. She was born under the zodiac sign Leo and later moved to the United States, where she was raised. Despite being in the public eye through her husband, Angela maintains a quiet personal life, preferring to stay out of the media spotlight.

Early Life

Angela has kept most of her family details away from the public. However, it is known that she has a sister, Diana Madatyan, who is also in the beauty and fashion industry. Diana runs “Ascentia Beauty Spa” and is married to John Dolmayan, the drummer of System of a Down. This makes John and Serj Tankian not just bandmates, but also brothers-in-law. Beyond this, very little is publicly available about Angela’s parents or extended family.

Angela Madatyan’s Height

Angela Madatyan stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs approximately 55 kg (121 lbs). She has striking brown eyes and brown hair, features that complement her elegant and stylish demeanor. Her reported body measurements are 36-28-40, and she wears a 36C bra cup size. Though she leads a private life, Angela occasionally shares modeling-style photos on her private Instagram, reflecting her fashion-forward aesthetic.

Career as a Stylist and Designer

Professionally, Angela Madatyan is a hairdresser, stylist, and designer. She has cultivated a quiet but impactful presence in the beauty industry. Although she does not publicly share many details about her work, her style influence is evident through her fashion choices and occasional social media posts. Angela prefers to let her work speak for itself and rarely gives interviews or media appearances.

Angela Madatyan’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Angela Madatyan’s net worth was estimated to be $20 million, a reflection of both her individual success and her shared wealth with husband Serj Tankian. She is present on Instagram under the handle @madtank, although her account is private. As of the latest count, she has 2,406 posts and 365 followers—a modest number that aligns with her preference for a quiet life.

Married Life with Serj Tankian

Angela married her long-time partner Serj Tankian on June 9, 2012, in an intimate ceremony held in Simi Valley, California. The couple had been in a relationship for nearly eight years before deciding to tie the knot. Two years after their wedding, they welcomed their son, Rumi Tankian, born on October 24, 2014.

Today, Angela and Serj live a peaceful family life in Warkworth, New Zealand, far from the frenzy of celebrity life. Despite Serj’s fame, the couple values their privacy and focuses on raising their child in a serene environment.

