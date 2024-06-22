Ann-Margret, a Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer, boasts a net worth of $25 million. She is renowned for her roles in films such as “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Grumpy Old Men,” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Between 1962 and 1985, she won five Golden Globes and earned a Primetime Emmy in 2010 for a guest role on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Ann-Margret also received Academy Award nominations for her performances in “Carnal Knowledge” (1971) and “Tommy” (1975).

Ann-Margret Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth April 28, 1941 Place of Birth Stockholm Nationality Swedish-American Profession Actress, Singer, Dancer

Early Life

Ann-Margret Olsson was born on April 28, 1941, in Stockholm, Sweden. Shortly after her birth, her family returned to their hometown in north-central Sweden. Her father moved to the United States, and Ann-Margret and her mother joined him in 1946. Raised in a suburb of Chicago, she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1949. Ann-Margret displayed a natural talent for performing from a young age, taking dance lessons and participating in high school drama productions. She briefly attended Northwestern University, intending to study journalism but dropped out to join a traveling dance group called “The Suttletones.”

Ann-Margret Career

Ann-Margret’s first album with Warner Bros. didn’t achieve commercial success, but her appearance in George Burns’ Christmas special earned her widespread praise. She subsequently signed with RCA Victor and 20th Century Fox. Her first album for RCA, “And Here She Is: Ann-Margret,” was released in 1961. Despite modest album sales, her single “I Just Don’t Understand” reached the Billboard Top 40. In 1962, she performed at the Academy Awards and was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist.

Acting Career

Ann-Margret’s film debut came in 1962 with “Pocketful of Miracles.” Her breakthrough role was in the 1963 musical comedy “Bye, Bye Birdie,” followed by the iconic “Viva Las Vegas” (1964) with Elvis Presley. Throughout the 1960s, she starred in several successful films, including “The Cincinnati Kid,” “Once a Thief,” “Murderers’ Row,” and “The Swinger.” Her role in “Carnal Knowledge” (1971) earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe.

In the 1970s, Ann-Margret expanded her acting repertoire, winning a Golden Globe for “Tommy” (1975). She continued to garner accolades in the 1980s, winning Golden Globes for “Who Will Love My Children?” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She received a Primetime Emmy nomination for “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles” (1987). In 1993, she appeared in the box office hit “Grumpy Old Men.” Her later career included roles in television movies and guest appearances on TV shows, along with supporting roles in films like “Taxi” (2004), “Memory” (2006), and “The Break-Up” (2009).

Personal Life

Ann-Margret married actor Roger Smith in 1967, who later became her manager. They remained married until his death in 2017. She did not have children of her own but was a stepmother to Smith’s three children from his previous marriage. During the filming of “Viva Las Vegas,” she had a well-known affair with Elvis Presley, whom she described as her “soulmate.”

Real Estate

Ann-Margret and Roger Smith lived for decades in a mansion in the hills of Beverly Hills. After Smith’s passing, she continued to reside in the home, which is currently valued between $7 million and $10 million.

Ann-Margret Net Worth

Ann-Margret net worth is $25 million.