Anthony Edwards, an accomplished American actor and director, boasts a net worth of $40 million. Best known for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Greene on the critically acclaimed TV series ER, Edwards solidified his place as one of television’s most recognizable stars. With a career that spans decades, his success comes from a blend of acting, directing, and real estate investments.

Anthony Edwards Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth July 19, 1962 Place of Birth Santa Barbara, California Nationality American Profession Actor and Director

Anthony Edwards Salary on ER

Edwards rose to prominence through his work on ER, which premiered in 1994. Over the course of eight seasons and 181 episodes, his portrayal of Dr. Greene earned him multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe and six Screen Actors Guild Awards. Edwards was also nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards. His influence on ER was profound, leading to a three-year contract in 1999 that made him the highest-paid actor on television at the time. With a deal worth $35 million, Edwards earned an astounding $530,000 per episode, a record-breaking sum until Jerry Seinfeld and the Friends cast eclipsed it.

Early Life

Born Anthony Charles Edwards on July 19, 1962, in Santa Barbara, California, Edwards grew up in an Irish family deeply rooted in art, architecture, and design. Initially encouraged to pursue higher education, he attended both the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in England and the University of Southern California. However, by the age of 19, his acting career had already taken off, leading him to leave school and focus entirely on his craft.

His breakout role came in the early 1980s when he starred in the cult favorite Fast Times at Ridgemont High. He followed this with a memorable performance in Revenge of the Nerds (1984), where he played Gilbert Lowell. But it was his role as Nick “Goose” Bradshaw in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, opposite Tom Cruise, that truly propelled him to international fame. Top Gun was a massive success, grossing over $356 million worldwide, with Edwards’ character famously meeting a tragic end in the film.

Post-Top Gun

In the years following Top Gun, Edwards appeared in several films, including Hawks, Downtown, and Pet Sematary Two. He then found further success on television, particularly in Northern Exposure. However, it was his role on ER that cemented his status as a television icon. ER ran for 15 seasons, and Edwards’ Dr. Mark Greene became one of the most beloved characters on the show. His departure from the series in 2002 marked the end of an era for both the actor and the show’s audience.

Life Beyond Acting

Edwards also transitioned into directing, starting during his time on ER. He later directed films like My Dead Boyfriend and has lent his voice to animated films like Planes. In 2007, he appeared in David Fincher’s Zodiac, adding to his impressive filmography.

Also Read: Andrew Zimmern Net Worth

Edwards has also spoken publicly about personal traumas, including sexual abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of producer Gary Goddard. As a result, he became Chairman of the Board for 1in6, an organization dedicated to helping male survivors of abuse.

Real Estate

Anthony Edwards has made savvy real estate investments throughout his career. In 1998, he and his then-wife Jeanine Lobell purchased an oceanfront home in Dana Point, California, for $2 million. After extensive renovations, Edwards listed the home for sale in April 2023 for $6.5 million.

The couple also owned property in Los Feliz, California, and in 2015, they purchased a luxurious duplex penthouse in Carnegie Hill, New York City, for $8.52 million. However, Edwards eventually sold this penthouse at a loss, accepting $6.5 million for the property in 2020.

In 2021, just before marrying actress Mare Winningham, Edwards bought another New York City property on Fifth Avenue for $2.7 million, marking a new chapter in his personal life and real estate ventures.

Anthony Edwards Relationships

Edwards married makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, and the couple had four children together. Lobell is the founder of Stila Cosmetics, a successful brand later acquired by Estee Lauder. The couple divorced in 2015 after more than 20 years of marriage. In 2021, Edwards married actress Mare Winningham, adding another celebrated name to his life.

Anthony Edwards Net Worth

Anthony Edwards net worth is $40 million.