Anthony Scaramucci, an American financier, author, and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $90 million. Known as “The Mooch,” Scaramucci gained significant attention for his brief tenure as Donald Trump’s White House Director of Communications, a position he held for only 11 days in July 2017. Despite the brevity of his political career, Scaramucci has established himself as a prominent figure in finance and media.

Anthony Scaramucci Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth January 6, 1964 Place of Birth Long Island, New York Nationality American Profession Financier, Author, Entrepreneur

Early Life

Born on January 6, 1964, in Long Island, New York, Anthony Scaramucci was raised in Port Washington in a middle-class family. His father worked as a construction worker. Scaramucci graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School and went on to earn a B.A. in economics from Tufts University. He later obtained a J.D. from Harvard Law School, where his contemporaries included future President Barack Obama.

Goldman Sachs

Scaramucci began his career at Goldman Sachs in 1989, initially within the Investment Banking division. After being fired and then rehired two months later, he eventually became a Vice President in Goldman’s Private Wealth Management division by 1993. He left Goldman Sachs in 1996 to co-found Oscar Capital Management.

SkyBridge Capital

In 1995, Scaramucci founded SkyBridge Capital. At its peak, the firm managed over $7 billion in assets. However, by the end of 2022, SkyBridge’s largest fund had dwindled to $1.3 billion due to significant losses in cryptocurrency investments and the FTX exchange. By April 2023, assets under management had risen back to $2 billion. Scaramucci is also known for launching the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference (SALT) in 2009, which hosts annual events worldwide, including a marquee event in Las Vegas.

Trump White House

Scaramucci joined Donald Trump’s Finance Committee in May 2016 and was later named to Trump’s Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee. He served as Trump’s Director of Communications for just 11 days in July 2017. His brief tenure led to the term “Scaramucci” being used to describe a period of 11 days.

SkyBridge Sale

In January 2017, Scaramucci announced the sale of SkyBridge to a Chinese bank, but the deal fell through due to regulatory issues.

Also Read: What Was Andy Griffith Net Worth?

Had the sale gone through, Scaramucci could have earned between $100 million and $750 million. His short stint in the White House also cost him a significant tax benefit called a “certificate of divestiture,” potentially leading to millions in lost tax savings.

Anthony Scaramucci Net Worth History

In 2010, Scaramucci’s net worth was estimated to be $40 million. After a legal threat from his representatives, the estimate was adjusted to $80 million based on his own statements. In August 2017, his financial disclosure listed his liquid assets at $85 million, with additional illiquid assets, including real estate and a minority stake in the New York Mets.

NY Mets Investment

In 2012, Scaramucci and a group of investors, including Bill Maher, purchased 4% stakes in the New York Mets for $20 million each. When Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion in 2020, Scaramucci’s 4% stake was valued at approximately $80 million.

Personal Life

Anthony Scaramucci resides in Manhasset, New York, and is actively involved in various philanthropic activities. He serves on the boards of Warrior Gateway and The Brain Tumor Foundation and is an advisor to Tufts University and Harvard Law School.