fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Anti-Finance Bill Protesters Storm Nyali MP’s Office

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Anti-Finance Bill Protesters Storm Nyali MP's Office

    A group of protesters against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 stormed the office of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali.

    The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with his alleged failure to declare a stand on the bill.

    The MP was absent from the National Assembly during the vote on the Finance Bill 2024.

    The youthful group marched to his Nyali office, demanding to know his position on the matter.

    Lydia Adhiambo, one of the protesters, voiced their concerns.

    “We are worried that the MP has not made his stand on the Finance Bill known. Our message is that power belongs to the people. Our votes put him where he is today. We came to let him know that we are watching him,” she said. “MP Ali needs to say yes or no to the Finance Bill, nothing else.”

    Adhiambo also praised the MP for his strong support during the Anti-LGBTQ protest and demanded the same level of support regarding the Finance Bill 2024.

    This protest follows another demonstration outside ACK church in Nyahururu, where President William Ruto attended a church service.

    Also Read: Activists Detained, Moved From DCI Headquarters For Grilling Over Opposition To Proposed Taxes

    Other government officials, including Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, have also faced protests from youths against the controversial bill. Protests have been reported in Kiambu County as well.

    More protests are expected tomorrow as MPs vote on the bill.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Activists Detained, Moved From DCI Headquarters For Grilling Over Opposition To Proposed Taxes

    Anti-Finance Bill Protesters Storm Nyali MP's Office

     
    IPOA Appeals For Information To Trace Rex Maasai’s Killer

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X