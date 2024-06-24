Anti-Finance Bill Protesters Storm Nyali MP’s Office

A group of protesters against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 stormed the office of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali.

The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with his alleged failure to declare a stand on the bill.

The MP was absent from the National Assembly during the vote on the Finance Bill 2024.

The youthful group marched to his Nyali office, demanding to know his position on the matter.

Lydia Adhiambo, one of the protesters, voiced their concerns.

“We are worried that the MP has not made his stand on the Finance Bill known. Our message is that power belongs to the people. Our votes put him where he is today. We came to let him know that we are watching him,” she said. “MP Ali needs to say yes or no to the Finance Bill, nothing else.”

Adhiambo also praised the MP for his strong support during the Anti-LGBTQ protest and demanded the same level of support regarding the Finance Bill 2024.

This protest follows another demonstration outside ACK church in Nyahururu, where President William Ruto attended a church service.

Other government officials, including Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, have also faced protests from youths against the controversial bill. Protests have been reported in Kiambu County as well.

More protests are expected tomorrow as MPs vote on the bill.