Anuel AA, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Rising to prominence with his 2018 debut album “Real Hasta la Muerte,” which he recorded while incarcerated, Anuel AA has established himself as a leading figure in the Latin rap scene. His success is marked by hit songs like “China” and “Me Gusta,” and albums such as “Emmanuel” and “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren.” However, his career has also been marred by legal issues, controversial statements, and high-profile feuds with other artists like Ivy Queen, Cosculluela, and 6ix9ine.

Anuel AA Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 26, 1992 Place of Birth Carolina Nationality Puerto Rican Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago on November 26, 1992, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Anuel AA grew up with a black Puerto Rican father and a white Puerto Rican mother. His father, José, was the vice president of Sony Music Entertainment’s A&R department in Puerto Rico, which inspired Anuel AA to pursue a career in music. He began recording music at the age of 14.

Anuel AA Career

Anuel AA started gaining a following by posting his music online from 2010. His growing popularity caught the attention of rapper Rick Ross, who signed him to the Latin division of Maybach Music Group. He released his debut mixtape, “Real Hasta la Muerte,” in early 2016.

Commercial Breakthrough

Anuel AA’s career took a significant turn while he was serving a prison sentence for illegal firearm possession in 2016. During his incarceration, he recorded his first album, also titled “Real Hasta la Muerte,” which was released the day he was freed in the summer of 2018. The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching number 42 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top Latin Albums chart.

Further Albums

His second album, “Emmanuel,” released in 2020, featured the hit single “China,” a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, and J Balvin. The 22-track album also included guest appearances by Bad Bunny, Travis Barker, Lil Wayne, and Farruko. “Emmanuel” peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Latin Albums chart.

Also Read: What Was Andy Griffith Net Worth?

In early 2021, Anuel AA released “Los Dioses,” a collaborative album with Ozuna. Later that year, he dropped his third solo album, “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren,” which also topped the Top Latin Albums chart. In late 2022, he released his fourth solo album, “LLNM2,” featuring artists like Omega, DaBaby, Nicky Jam, and Jowell & Randy.

Other Collaborations and Singles

Anuel AA has collaborated on several chart-topping singles, including “Adicto” with Tainy and Ozuna, “Me Gusta” with Shakira, “Medusa” with Jhayco and J Balvin, “No Me Ame” with Rvssian and Juice Wrld, “Don Don” with Daddy Yankee and Kendo Kaponi, “Location” with Karol G and J Balvin, and “Ley Seca” with Jhayco. He has also been featured on numerous hits, including 6ix9ine’s “Bebe” and “Mala,” the remix of Brytiago and Darell’s “Asesina,” and the remix of Ozuna’s “Baila Baila Baila.”

Anuel AA Style and Influences

Anuel AA is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music, known for his tough reggaeton sound and lyrics focused on sex and crime. His musical influences include Tupac Shakur, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, and Zacarías Ferreíra.

Feuds

Anuel AA has been involved in several high-profile feuds within the Latin rap community, including conflicts with artists like Cosculluela, Ivy Queen, and 6ix9ine.

Imprisonment

In 2016, Anuel AA was arrested for possessing illegal firearms. He signed a plea deal and received a 30-month federal prison sentence. During his incarceration, he spent 90 days in solitary confinement after an altercation with another inmate. He initially served his sentence in Puerto Rico before being transferred to a state prison in Miami in early 2018. Anuel AA recorded his debut album while in prison.

Personal Life

Anuel AA has a son named Pablo with his ex-wife Astrid Cuevas, a daughter named Gianella with Colombian model Melissa Vallecilla, and a daughter named Cattleya from his marriage to Dominican rapper Yailin La Más Viral, whom he divorced in 2023. He also dated Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G for two years.

Anuel AA Net Worth

Anuel AA net worth is $20 million.