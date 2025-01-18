Anushka Sharma Net Worth

Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses and former models, has built an impressive net worth of $16 million. With a career spanning over a decade, Sharma has successfully transitioned from a sought-after model to a critically acclaimed actress and producer, earning her place among India’s most influential celebrities.

Early Life

Born on May 1, 1988, into an army family in Bangalore, Anushka Sharma grew up with a disciplined yet ambitious mindset. Initially, her dreams were centered on making it big in the world of modeling, with no particular aspirations for acting.

At the age of 18, she made her modeling debut for Wendell Rodricks’s Les Vamps Show at Lakmé Fashion Week. Her striking presence and natural flair quickly turned heads, making her Rodricks’s showstopper for the Spring Summer ’07 Collection. Her success as a model led to campaigns with high-profile brands like Silk & Shine, Whisper, Nathella Jewelry, and Fiat Palio, cementing her status as one of India’s top models.

Transition to Bollywood Stardom

Anushka’s big break came in 2008 when she was cast in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Despite being her acting debut, Sharma delivered a memorable performance that resonated with audiences. Her talent and on-screen presence earned her a three-film contract with Yash Raj Films, a prestigious banner in the Indian film industry.

Sharma’s career soared in 2010 with her role in the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, where she played a lively wedding planner. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and two Filmfare Award nominations for Best Actress. In 2012, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of a spirited journalist in Yash Chopra’s romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Diversifying Success

Beyond acting, Anushka Sharma has expanded her influence in the entertainment industry. She co-founded Clean Slate Filmz, a production company behind successful projects like NH10, Phillauri, and the critically acclaimed web series Paatal Lok. Her ventures as a producer highlight her vision for bold and innovative storytelling.

Anushka is also a prominent brand ambassador, endorsing major companies such as Nivea, Pantene, and Myntra, further adding to her financial success.

Personal Life

In 2017, Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket star Virat Kohli in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The power couple, often referred to as “Virushka,” welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021. They are celebrated for their philanthropic efforts and are among the most admired couples in India.

Anushka Sharma Net Worth

