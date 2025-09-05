Arati reads riot act on ‘lawlessness bodabodas’ in Kisii

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Friday warned that he would not condone lawlessness from the bodaboda sector to disturb peace in the region.

He said any further incidents of violence would cost the region investor confidence.

“There had been violence in the past and there had been ugly outcomes and we would not revert to such,” Arati warned at the Gusii Stadium during a meeting with bodabodas.

To forge lasting peace, the county boss urged all operators to exercise restraint and embrace dialogue in resolving disputes.

“Violence not only tarnishes the image of the bodaboda sector but also scares away investors and delays our plans for infrastructure and economic growth,” Arati said.

He also called for greater cooperation between security agencies and bodaboda associations to restore order.

“There have been lives lost with some perpetrators still serving jail terms. This is a stark reminder thatt life is fragile and as leaders we have higher mandate to ensure peace prevails among our people,” stated Arati.

The bodaboda industry, a major employer in Kisii County, has in recent months come under scrutiny following incidents of thuggery and infighting among rival groups.

During the latest incidents, dozens of motorcycles were destroyed when two groups clashed over the distribution of reflector jackets allegedly branded by a local politician.

The confrontation which occurred in various designated stages across the county capital, quickly escalated into chaos.

In the melee, stones were hurled and several motorcycles got vandalized as chaos spread into the streets.

On Friday, Arati further hinted at possible infiltration of the local bodaboda sector by gangs from the neighbouring counties.

“We should not allow people to storm here to cause havoc, I ask stage leaders to be vigilant to stem such infiltrations,” he said.

He also urged for continued training programs to help instill discipline and professionalism in the sector.

“We want to see bodaboda riders as partners in progress, not agents of chaos,” he added.