Arcángel Net Worth

Arcángel, a prominent rapper and singer-songwriter known for his contributions to the reggaeton genre, has an estimated net worth of $13 million. He first gained fame in Puerto Rico during the early 2000s as part of the duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto, where they released popular tracks like “Ven Pégate” and “Sorpresa.” Arcángel launched his solo career in 2008 with his debut album “El Fenómeno,” marking the beginning of a successful solo journey in the music industry.

Early Life

Born Austin Agustín Santos on December 23, 1985, in New York City, Arcángel is of Dominican descent. In his early adolescence, he moved with his family to Puerto Rico, where he was raised in Villa Palmeras, Santurce. His passion for music was influenced early on by his mother, Carmen Rosa, who was a former member of the all-female merengue group Las Chicas del Can. Additionally, Arcángel drew inspiration from Puerto Rican rappers such as Tempo and Tego Calderón, as well as Puerto Rican pop rock artist Robi Draco Rosa, a former member of the boy band Menudo.

Arcángel & De La Ghetto

Arcángel began his professional music career in 2004 as part of the reggaeton duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto. The duo signed with Baby Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. They gained significant recognition in 2006 with their hit single “Ven y Pégate,” which was featured on the reggaeton compilation album “Sangre Nueva.” The same year, they appeared on another popular compilation album, “Mas Flow: Los Benjamins.” Despite their rising popularity, Arcángel & De La Ghetto never released a full studio album together. In late 2006, Arcángel decided to leave Baby Records to pursue a solo career and subsequently founded his own label, Flow Factory. The duo officially disbanded in early 2007.

Solo Career and Major Releases

After parting ways with De La Ghetto, Arcángel continued to make a name for himself by appearing on several compilation albums, including the notable 2007 release “Flow la Discoteka 2,” produced by DJ Nelson. This album featured Arcángel’s song “Chica Virtual,” which became a hit on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. In late 2008, Arcángel released his debut solo album, “El Fenómeno,” featuring guest appearances by Tempo, Don Omar, and J-King. The album reached number 14 on the Top Latin Albums chart and produced hit singles like “Por Amar a Ciegas” and “Pa’ Que la Pases Bien.” Following the album’s release, Arcángel embarked on an international tour with performances in countries such as Germany, Spain, France, and Denmark.

In 2010, Arcángel released two mixtapes, “The Problem Child” and “Optimus A.R.C.A.” He continued his momentum by signing with Pina Records in 2012, releasing the album “Sentimiento, Elegancia & Maldad” in 2013. This album marked his greatest commercial success, reaching number one on the Latin Albums chart. His subsequent albums include “Ares,” “Historias de un Capricornio,” and “Sr. Santos.” The latter album, released in 2022, featured the hit single “La Jumpa,” in collaboration with Bad Bunny.

Collaborations

In addition to his solo projects, Arcángel has been featured on numerous songs and albums by other artists. He has collaborated with prominent figures in the reggaeton and Latin music scene, including Voltio, Yaga & Mackie, Daddy Yankee, J Alvarez, Farruko, Don Omar, Ozuna, Anitta, and Maluma, among many others. Some of his most popular collaborations include “Algo Musical,” “Caliente,” “Si No Te Quiere (Remix),” “La Ocasión,” “Tu No Vive Así,” and “Ahora Dice.”

Legal Issues

Arcángel has faced several legal issues throughout his career. In 2012, he was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for speeding and driving under the influence. In 2019, he encountered further legal troubles related to a charge of domestic battery.

Personal Life

Arcángel is a father of two children: a son, Austin Alejandro Santos Pascual, and a daughter, Angélica Lucero Santos Figueroa. Although the mother of his children remains undisclosed, reports suggest that Arcángel was previously married to a woman named Alejandra Pascual. In late 2021, tragedy struck his family when his younger brother passed away in a car accident in Puerto Rico.

