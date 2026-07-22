Armed thugs steal Sh850,000 from businessman in daring Ruai highway robbery

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after armed robbers stole Sh850,000 from a businessman in a well-coordinated daylight attack along the Eastern Bypass in Ruai.

The robbery occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday shortly after the businessman withdrew cash from an I&M Bank branch in Utawala, opposite the Administration Police Training School.

According to the victim, a resident of Githunguri in Ruai who operates a retail business, he withdrew Sh250,000 from the bank and placed it together with Sh600,000 he already had in his possession, putting the total Sh850,000 in a white bag.

He then drove off in his white Toyota Passo towards Tatu City to purchase foodstuffs for his business along the Eastern Bypass.

However, upon reaching the area near Fun City, a motorcycle struck the left side mirror of his vehicle, forcing him to stop.

As he rolled down the window to assess the damage, the motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, grabbed the vehicle’s ignition key.

At the same time, the pillion passenger, described as smartly dressed, entered the front passenger side of the vehicle, drew a pistol and seized the white bag containing the Sh850,000.

The two suspects then fled on the motorcycle towards the Ruai Bypass after the rider dropped the ignition key on the road.

The victim told investigators that the motorcycle’s registration plate had been deliberately concealed with a piece of cloth, making it difficult to identify.

Police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited and processed the scene as investigations into the robbery continue.

This is the latest such incident amid investigations into the trend. It is believed the gang had trailed the man from the bank before they struck.

Police are investigating almost a dozen such incidents where people are robbed of cash after leaving banks.

Police say most suspects stay in banks and monitor transactions before they strike outside. Most of the cases remain under investigation.