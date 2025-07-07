Armon Warren, the American singer and social media personality, was born on May 18, 1997, making him 28 years old as of 2025. Known for his smooth vocals and engaging online presence, Armon gained fame alongside his brother Trey Traylor, forming one of the internet’s most beloved music duos.

Armon Warren Age $28 Years (As of 2025) Date of Birth May 18, 1997 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan Nationality American Birth Sign Taurus

Early Life

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Armon grew up in a large family with five siblings. Among them is Dwight Burton, a professional basketball player. Armon attended Michigan Collegiate High School before graduating from Michigan State University, where he continued nurturing his passion for music and performing.

Social Media Rise

Armon first gained popularity through the now-defunct platform Vine, where he and his brother Trey created comedy skits and short musical performances. The pair quickly expanded to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and YouNow, growing a massive fan base.

The duo’s YouTube channel, known for vocal covers, pranks, and lifestyle content, has attracted over 3.5 million subscribers. One of their most-watched videos is a cover of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better,” which has amassed more than 15 million views. Another standout is their rendition of Khalid’s “Location,” which has gained over 9 million views.

Armon and Trey have also covered popular tracks like “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd and “Fake Love” by BTS. Their content blends music, humor, and personal moments, making them fan favorites across several platforms.

Instagram, Merch, and Online Influence

In addition to YouTube, Armon is widely followed on Instagram, where he manages both a solo account and a joint account with Trey. Combined, these accounts boast millions of followers. They also live-stream on YouNow under the name TheRealAandT, and their Twitter presence has attracted nearly 200,000 followers.

The duo’s popularity even led to merchandise collaborations. The online retailer Thug Ave once featured custom phone cases with Armon and Trey’s images, celebrating their connection with fans.

Personal Life

Armon Warren’s personal journey has also drawn interest from fans. In August 2022, he began dating Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne. Their high-profile relationship ended in April 2023, but it helped introduce Armon to a wider audience outside of his musical circle.

Armon Warren Age

