Arsenal Exploring Plans To Upgrade And Expand Emirates Stadium

Premier League club Arsenal has begun looking into ways to upgrade and expand the Emirates Stadium in an effort to boost match-day income and meet growing fan demand.

According to the London Times, Arsenal’s matches regularly sell out, and the club is seeking ways to adapt to changing supporter needs, such as improved internet access and better catering options.

Arsenal recognizes that without a renovation, they cannot significantly increase their match-day revenue. However, expanding the current capacity of 60,780 poses challenges.

Experts have suggested options like modifying the elliptical roof, which was designed to improve airflow and sunlight for the pitch, but they note that lowering the pitch to add more seating is unlikely due to potential impacts on sightlines.

In the short term, Arsenal has enlisted Populous, the architectural firm that designed Emirates Stadium, to explore improvements in catering services.

The club’s owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, are no strangers to large-scale construction projects, having built the SoFi Stadium in the United States.

The club is still assessing the best course of action to balance cost-effectiveness with enhancing the match-day experience for fans.