Arsenal Pursue Deal For Leverkusen Defender Hincapie

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Gunners want a left-sided defender as a priority this summer, with Ecuador international Hincapie emerging as a strong candidate.

Arsenal’s recruitment staff have watched the 23-year-old extensively, sources told BBC Sport.

Hincapie has a 60m euro (£52m) release clause and is keen to leave the German club before the transfer window closes.

He has made 166 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen since joining in 2021 and was part of the squad that won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2023-24.

Arsenal have spent more than £200m on new signings this summer and are now working to sell players – with Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko among those available for transfer.

There has also been some interest in centre-back Jakub Kiwior, with Porto among the clubs keen.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Hincapie, but sources insist he is not a player Spurs are currently pursuing.

By BBC Sports