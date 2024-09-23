Assistant Chief Killed by Unknown People in Siaya Village, Police Say

Detectives in Rarieda, Siaya County are investigating the death of the assistant chief of Memba sub-location, Moses Mbeda.

The police said he was murdered by unknown people on Saturday September 21 night.

Mbeda died around 1 am when the unknown assailants attacked him at his home and hacked him.

Police said they were informed of the incident before moving to the scene.

No arrest has been made so far over the incident.

Siaya Police Commander Serah Koki said the administrator is said to have gone to a latrine within his home when he was attacked and seriously hacked on the neck.

Koki said the assistant chief was immediately rushed to the nearby Lwak Mission hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the severe injuries that he had sustained. Mbeda’s body is at the Lwak Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said a team had been sent to the area to pursue the assailants.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

Assistant Chiefs are key in villages in maintaining law and order. They are also the link between the national government and locals.

Elsewhere in Ndumberi area, Kiambu County, a body was found hanging on a tree at Riara Catholic Church farm within the Kangoya area. Police officers visited the scene and found the lifeless body of an unknown hanging using a rope and his hands tied.

No visible injuries were seen on the body, police said.

Police said the fact the hands were tied suggests the man was killed and the motive is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the City mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

No arrest has been made so far but detectives are investigating the Sunday incident, police said.