At least 13 dead as fire engulfs Hong Kong tower blocks

At least 13 people were killed in a huge fire that has engulfed multiple high-rise buildings in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district.

At least 15 people were injured, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday night.

Footage showed flames and thick clouds of grey smoke billowing from the towers of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the flames are believed to have spread quickly through bamboo scaffolding that covered the outside of the tower blocks.

The blaze broke out at 14:51 local time (06:51 GMT), and was quickly upgraded to a level four alarm within 40 minutes. It was raised again, to the highest level five, at 18:22.

Authorities said 767 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze.

As night fell, pictures showed that the fire was still burning, with red flames covering at least three tower blocks.

In an earlier statement, the Hong Kong government said that nine people were taken to hospital, and four were confirmed dead, however the death toll then rose significantly, to 13.

Nine of them were declared dead at the scene, Chou Wing-yin from the Fire Services Department said.

One of the victims was a firefighter – 37-year-old Ho Wai-ho, who had been with the service for nine years. He was found collapsed at the scene about half an hour after contact with him was lost.

Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung described him as a “dedicated and gallant fireman” whose death leaves them all “deeply saddened”.

Police have evacuated nearby buildings, while the government has opened several temporary shelters, including at the Kwong Fuk Community Hall and the Tung Cheong Street Leisure Building.

In an update, it added that it had also set up a help desk at the Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital and a hotline for assistance and public enquiries.

There is a large evacuation zone around the fire, roads are closed and more than 30 bus routes have been diverted, Hong Kong’s Transport Department said.

Wang Fuk Court is a housing complex made up of eight tower blocks that provide 1,984 apartments for some 4,000 residents.

It is currently undergoing renovation, hence the bamboo scaffolding, which is commonly used in the construction industry, especially in Asia, because it is lightweight and strong.

Hong Kong is famous for its use of the scaffolding, which is erected by tying bamboo poles together with nylon fasteners. However according to media reports in Hong Kong in March, the government’s development bureau has been trying to phase out the use of bamboo scaffolding due to safety concerns.

The last time Hong Kong faced a level 5 fire was 17 years ago.

In 2008, four people died after Cornwall Court – in the commercial district of Mong Kok – caught on fire. The building was built in 1962.

