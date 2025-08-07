At least 8 people killed, many injured after train rams Kenya Pipeline bus at Morendat in Naivasha

At least eight people were Thursday killed while scores were injured in an accident involving a train and a bus near Morendat farm in Naivasha.

Police said the bus belonged to Kenya Pipeline Company and was ferrying workers within the Morendat Training and Conference Centre (MTCC) in the Morendat area of Naivasha, Nakuru County when the accident happened on Thursday evening.

Naivasha OCPD Anthony Keter said the injured were taken to the hospital.

“We have lost eight people in this tragedy. Many others are admitted in hospitals,” said.

The workers were on their way home when the accident occurred a few meters from the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The driver of the bus allegedly crossed the railway crossing without checking as a train approached, leading to the accident.

This saw the train drag the bus for over 200 metres leaving the eight dead and about 12 injured.

Following the 5pm incident, transport along the Naivasha-Kasarani road and the Naivasha-Nakuru railway line was paralyzed as police and Red Cross officers moved in to rescue those trapped in the bus wreckage.

Witnesses said the accident could have been caused by poor visibility as it was raining heavily when the accident occurred.

Footage from the scene showed the bus badly mangled, with a significant portion of the vehicle severely damaged.

The freight train itself remained largely intact.

Local residents rushed to help, with some seen trying to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage before emergency teams arrived.

Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang confirmed the incident in a statement posted on X saying he was mourning the dead.

“With a heavy heart, we wish to bring to your attention an accident involving a Kenya Pipeline Company staff bus and a Kenya Railway train that occurred this afternoon,” he said.

He added that emergency response teams were immediately mobilised, and all injured staff were taken to hospitals within Naivasha for medical care.

“We are working closely with the medical teams and local authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible care and to facilitate airlifts for the critically injured,” the statement read.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues and their families. We assure the public and all our stakeholders that we are doing everything possible to manage the situation and provide the necessary support.”

Police officers were deployed to manage the scene, assist with rescue efforts, and ease the traffic snarl-up caused by the accident. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full details of what led to the collision.

“Motorists and the general public are advised to take caution when crossing the railway line at level crossings to avoid collision with approaching trains,” said a statement.