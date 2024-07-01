At Least Nine Killed in Seoul as Car Ploughs into Crowd

A car has ploughed into a crowd of people killing at least nine in the South Korean capital Seoul, police say.

The traffic accident took place at around 21:30 local time (13:30 BST), they added.

As reported by Yonhap news agency, a man believed to be in his 60s drove the vehicle into pedestrians waiting at a traffic stop.

At least four more people have been taken to hospital.

Police say they are investigating the incident, but warn that casualty numbers might increase.

According to local media, the car was driving in the wrong direction and crashed into two other vehicles before it made contact with pedestrians.

Police said the accident took place at an intersection near Seoul city hall. The driver in question, who was arrested at the scene, reportedly told the police the car suddenly accelerated.

Six people died at the scene, while three others died later of their injuries.

Yonhap, South Korea’s news agency, reports that the man arrested was 68 years old.

The speed limit in the country is 50 km/h (31 mph) on general urban roads, and 30 km/h in residential areas, according to a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) into the country’s road safety.

In 2022, pedestrians in South Korea accounted for 35% of all road deaths – a high share compared to other OECD countries, the agency reported.

But in the same report, the OECD highlighted that road fatalities in the country had declined in recent years.

