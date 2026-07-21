Autopsy confirms hotel intern Margaret Wambui died from fatal fall in Nairobi

An autopsy confirmed that hotel intern Margaret Wambui died from multiple severe fractures sustained after falling from a 34-storey building in Nairobi.

The post-mortem examination, conducted at the Nairobi Funeral Home, established that Wambui died instantly from injuries suffered in the fall.

According to investigators, Wambui spent more than 40 minutes on the rooftop of the building taking photographs before the incident.

Detectives who reviewed CCTV footage from the Altura Canaan Building premises have ruled out any third-party involvement in her death, saying the footage does not show anyone else with her on the rooftop at the time of the incident.

Family members and friends attended the post-mortem examination, which was conducted in the presence of a pathologist appointed by the family.

“We had our family doctor present during the post-mortem, and we have been informed that she indeed died from the fall. Almost every part of her body was fractured, although her head did not sustain any injuries,” said family relative Maina Gathogo.

With the autopsy now complete, the family hopes detectives will establish exactly what transpired on the rooftop on Saturday night.

Investigators say Wambui entered the building shortly after 8 p.m. and was later captured on CCTV on the rooftop, where she spent more than 40 minutes taking photographs while a security guard conducted routine patrols.

At one point, detectives say, she was seen standing near the edge of the rooftop. It is believed that moments before the fall, the security guard briefly left the area to use the washroom.

That was reportedly the last time Wambui was seen alive.

The body of the late Wambui was found in an adjacent building.

Her handbag, which contained her phone, workplace clothes, and other items, was recovered on the rooftop.

A bag recovered from the rooftop contained personal belongings, including a small purse, a Visa card and an IEBC voter registration card bearing.

Her sudden death has left her family devastated, bringing to an abrupt end her dream of building a career in the hospitality industry.

Police believe she died by suicide.

The family has begun burial preparations as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.