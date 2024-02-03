Autopsy Confirms Senator Khalwale’s Farmhand was Killed by Bull

Government pathologist Johansen Odour has confirmed that Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s caretaker, Kizito Moi, was killed by a bull.

This was following claims of foul play hence a second autopsy on Moi’s remains.

Officers from the Homicide Unit at DCI headquarters, Senator Khalwale, and Kizito’s family members were present.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Oduor said Moi’s injuries were caused by a penetrating item that appeared neither sharp nor blunt.

“What I found is that the late Kizito had injuries on the right side of the forehead. There was one on the anterior neck and on the inner thigh of the left leg,” he said.

“Looking at injuries, they were penetrating and had some features that included some blue bruising around them, and to look at them closely, they look like injuries that were caused by something that was penetrating but not very sharp and was a bit blunt, which is in keeping with the horn of an animal.”

The State pathologist concluded that the initial autopsy showing that the deceased was killed by an animal was indeed correct.

Senator Khalwale thanked the investigators and pathologists for laying bare the truth.

“I’m glad now that the government pathologist has announced the closure of the case on the cause of death because he confirmed what was concluded in the first autopsy. I pass my condolences to the family, my community, and the bullfighting fraternity,” he said.

The body will now be released for burial.