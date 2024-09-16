B. J. Novak Siblings: Get to Know Jesse and Lev Novak

B.J Novak, born on July 31, 1979, in Newton, Massachusetts, is a prominent American actor, comedian, writer, and director.

He is best known for his role as Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom The Office, where he also served as a writer, director, and executive producer.

Novak graduated from Harvard University in 2001, majoring in English and Spanish literature.

He began his career in stand-up comedy before transitioning to television and film.

In addition to his television and film work, Novak is an accomplished author, with bestselling books such as The Book with No Pictures and One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories.

Siblings

B. J. has two siblings, Jesse Novak and Lev Novak.

Jesse is a composer known for scoring television shows such as BoJack Horseman and The Mindy Project.

Lev is also mentioned as a younger brother, but specific details about him are less documented in the available sources.

The Novak family is of Jewish descent and has connections to the entertainment industry, with their father, William Novak, being a notable author and ghostwriter.

Career

Novak gained prominence for his role as Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom The Office, where he also served as a writer and director, contributing to 15 episodes and directing nine.

His work on the show earned him multiple Emmy nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Comedy Series Ensemble.

After The Office, Novak appeared in films like Inglourious Basterds, Saving Mr. Banks, and The Founder.

He voiced characters in The Smurfs series and starred in the 2022 film Vengeance, which he also wrote and directed.

In addition to his acting and directing, Novak is a successful author, known for his children’s book The Book with No Pictures and a collection of short stories titled One More Thing.

He has also worked on other television projects, including The Mindy Project and The Premise, showcasing his versatility in the industry.

Awards and accolades

Novak has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, particularly for his work on The Office.

He was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series from 2007 to 2011, which he shared with the show’s production team.

In addition to his Emmy nominations, Novak has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2008 and 2009.

He also received additional nominations in subsequent years, highlighting his contributions to the ensemble cast of the show.

Novak has been recognized by the Writers Guild of America Awards, where he won for Best Comedy Series in 2007.

He received multiple nominations for Best New Series and other categories for both The Office and The Mindy Project.

Furthermore, he won the CinEuphoria Award in 2010 for his role in Inglourious Basterds.

Personal life

While Novak is not married, he has maintained a close friendship with Mindy Kaling, with whom he shares a complex history, including a brief romantic relationship during their time on The Office.

Novak is the godfather to Kaling’s two children, Katherine and Spencer, and he has been actively involved in their lives, often spending time with them.

Kaling has kept the identity of her children’s father private, leading to speculation about Novak’s role in their lives.

However, she has clarified that he is not their father and emphasized that he is a significant figure in their family as a godparent.

Their friendship has remained strong, with Kaling often expressing her appreciation for Novak’s involvement in her children’s upbringing and their close bond.