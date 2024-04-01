Baba Talisha Confirms Cause of Death of Brian Chira

Through his TikTok, Baba Talisha, who was Chira’s close friend, said the pathologist informed them that Chira’s heart, lungs and kidneys were damaged.

The results are after an autopsy was carried out at the City mortuary where his body was taken before being transferred to the Kenyatta University Hospital mortuary.

He therefore told Kenyans to stop spreading fake news about Tiktoker’s death.

He continued to express his dismay at the part of people spreading lies when the family was still mourning for Chira.

Father Talisha said despite people helping the family, it was not fair to spread information that was not true.

Among the celebrities who attended the burial were Otile Brown who sang his famous song ‘One Call’ and politician Peter Salasya.

Many TikTokers and influencers were also present during the funeral.

Addressing the mourners, Otile said “I just want to say thank you for allowing me to be with you here. I did not know Chira but through my song ‘One Call’ I have seen his love.”

For his participation in Brian Chira’s funeral preparations, Father Talisha has been awarded a three-day vacation by local tour company Bonfire Adventures with Chira’s grandmother.

While all this is happening, TikToker Tizian Savage was caught in an interview with one of the media; denying claims that he was the lover of the late 23-year-old TikToker Brian Chira.

Tizina also revealed that Chira made him famous. He also denied claims that he is gay after some of his fans called him a woman.

Tizian also said that he was in one serious relationship, but it didn’t work out, claiming his ex was poisoned.

Chira was buried on March 26 at his family home in Ingitei village, Githunguri in Kiambu County.