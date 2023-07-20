Babu, Gaucho Arraigned, Charged with Conspiracy to Cause Chaos

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been charged with conspiracy to cause chaos or subversive activities.

The firebrand was on Thursday arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina.

He was presented before the judge alongside Bunge la Wananchi President Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho.

The duo entered a not guilty plea.

Read: Babu Escorted Out of Wang’uru Police Station as He Asks to Be Arraigned at Milimani Courts

Babu was arrested on Tuesday at the JKIA shortly after landing from Mombasa.

He was then transferred to Wang’uru Police Station in Kirinyaga where he was detained until earlier today.

It took the intervention of his family, lawyer and politicians to have him arraigned in Nairobi.

He was brought to court under tight security.

Read Also: Babu Owino Detained at Wanguru Police Station in Kirinyaga – Wife Discloses

His lawyer, Duncan Okatch, earlier filed an application seeking to have his client produced in court.

“An order that the 1st respondent and/or his representatives appear in person or by his duly authorized agents together with the original of any warrant or order of detention to show cause why the applicant should not be released forthwith,” Okatch said.

By dint of Article 27 of The Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Okatch added, the lawmaker was still entitled to equal protection and benefit of the law despite being a member of the opposition.

“Unless this honourable court urgently intervenes and grants the orders sought in the instant application, the respondents will indeed be successful in utilising the criminal justice system to illegally detain, embarrass, disrepute, and even harm the applicant herein,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...