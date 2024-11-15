Babu Owino To Govt: Act, Don’t Dismiss Catholic Bishops’ Concerns

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called on the Kenya Kwanza government to address concerns raised by Catholic bishops instead of engaging in defensive responses.

The bishops had accused the government of fostering a “culture of lies,” prompting a series of statements from President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in defense.

Babu urged the government to reflect on the bishops’ concerns and take corrective action rather than dismissing their critique.

“Instead of engaging in defensive press releases and attempts to discredit the Church, the Kenya Kwanza administration should heed the call for reflection and take corrective measures,” he said. “Accountability cannot be replaced by well-scripted statements. It requires real action to address the rising cost of living, economic hardship, and public discontent in the country.”

Church’s Role in Accountability

The MP noted the irony of the government criticizing the same Church it leaned on for prayers and guidance during the campaign period.

“The Catholic Church and the faith community are pillars of our society, custodians of our moral fabric, and the social contract that binds us as a people,” Babu said. “When the Church speaks, it does so with the interests of the common mwananchi at heart. It is both prudent and necessary for them to voice concerns when the government strays from its mandate to serve the people.”

He emphasized that the grievances echoed by the Church reflect the struggles of ordinary Kenyans and are calls for meaningful reforms, transparency, and genuine service.

Babu underscored the importance of respecting the Church’s role as the conscience of the nation.

“The Church is fulfilling its role as a moral guide and deserves respect, not rebuke. Leaders must rise to the challenge of being accountable to the very people they swore to serve and protect. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust vested in them,” he stated.

The legislator urged the Kenya Kwanza administration to shift its focus from countering criticism to delivering tangible solutions that improve the lives of Kenyans.