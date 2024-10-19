Bahamas Sends Troops To Joins MSS Mission In Haiti

Six Royal Bahamas Defence Forces ( RBDF) landed at Louverture Toussaint international airport in Haiti to join the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) that is helping in combating criminal gangs terrorizing locals.

Kenya leads MSS mission which is supposed to have 2900 personnel.

The plane carrying advance team of six Royal Bahamas Defence Forces ( RBDF) landed at Louverture Toussaint international airport on Friday October 18 and were received by local commanders.

Col. Kevron Henry, MSS Deputy Force Commander, and Julian Smith, the Bahamas Charge D’affaires who was accompanied by senior members from the Bahamas Consulate office in Haiti welcomed them, officials said.

Senior PNH officers were also present to warmly welcome the Bahamas.

Col. Kevron expressed optimism of more contributing countries deploying to MSS soon.

He reiterated MSS commitment in ensuring that the gangs are defeated for the good people of Haiti to enjoy peace.

He thanked HNP for the good working relationship that has seen many areas pacified and promised that MSS shall sustain patrols and operations as they await for more equipment and personnel from different contributing countries.

Julian said the Bahamas was joining the bigger family of MSS, where they will provide operational support and build the capacity of the Haitian National Police (HNP) to counter gangs.

The advance team of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) personnel has trained with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Joint Task Force (JTF), hence expected to synergize the MSS contingents from Kenya, Jamaica, and Belize already on the ground.

Subsequent deployments of the Bahamas will be done in the coming months, officials said.

The Bahamas have indicated that they will deploy a total of 150 RBDF.

The Bahamas are bringing in special expertise in Maritime Patrols, where they will be leading in conducting continuous and coordinated maritime patrols in Haitian territorial waters to deter and counter threats to maritime security.

They will also spearhead Port Security by ensuring the safety and functionality of strategic ports in Haiti, facilitating humanitarian aid, economic development, and political stability.

Additionally, the Bahamas will spearhead the prevention of Illegal Migration by implementing measures to prevent illegal migration, ensuring the safety of Haitian citizens and preventing human trafficking and unsafe sea journeys.

As a force multiplier to the MSS, the Bahamas will take lead in countering Illicit Trafficking by disrupting and deterring illicit trafficking activities, including narcotics, weapons, and contraband.

The RBDF, as a CARICOM counterpart, will collaborate closely with the CARICOM Joint Task Force and international partners in enhancing maritime security and counter-trafficking efforts hence contribute to the overall security of the Caribbean region, preventing the destabilizing effects of illicit activities.

The Bahamas is the fourth country to deploy to MSSM with other contributing countries expected to do so by the end of this year to complete the current deployment phase. Locals hailed the arrival of the Bahamas but called upon the remaining countries to deploy promptly.

Over 700,000 people in Haiti have fled their homes and over five million are going hungry – nearly half the population, according to the United Nations.

Last month, the U.N. Security Council unanimously authorised extending the MSS’s mandate by another year.

A U.S. push for a plan to turn it into a U.N. peacekeeping mission was dropped from the resolution due to opposition from Russia and China.