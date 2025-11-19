GSF Vows to Hit Gang Leadership After New Threats in Haiti

The Gang Suppression Force (GSF) has issued a strong update following recent threats from armed groups in Haiti, saying it is prepared to strike directly at the core of gang command structures.

In a statement released Wednesday, GSF Force Commander Godfrey Otunge said Haiti’s security landscape has changed significantly since the transformation of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) into the GSF.

“This was not a cosmetic shift or a simple name change,” Otunge said. “It is a full reorganization of Haiti’s security machinery, combining the capabilities, personnel, and intelligence of all national forces under one mission: dismantling the gangs that have terrorized the country.”

According to the commander, the GSF is working closely with the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAd’H) to implement a comprehensive and long-term security strategy.

“Our team continues to carry out targeted, intelligence-led operations and sustained patrols across key areas,” he said.

Otunge noted that the GSF has deployed all available operational assets—on land, at sea, and in the air. Their main goal, he said, is to restore peace, protect communities, and ensure that every Haitian can live without fear and have access to basic human rights.

“The bluff is over,” he added. “The gangs’ recent threats and public bravado are signs of desperation, not strength.”

He said security forces are advancing together by reclaiming territory, disrupting criminal networks, seizing weapons, and neutralizing armed individuals who resist.

“We will strike at the core of their command, dismantle their structures, and uproot their influence in every area they once controlled,” Otunge said. “This is not rhetoric — it is what is happening on the ground today.”