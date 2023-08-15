Basigo Introduces E9 Kubwa – A 36-Seat Electric Bus Designed For The Kenyan Market

E-mobility company, BasiGo announced the introduction of the “E9 Kubwa”, a 36-seater electric bus custom designed for the Kenyan market’.

The first two Kubwa buses have begun pilot testing with existing BasiGo customers- Super Metro, OMA Services, Embassava, Citti Hoppa, Metro Trans and East Shuttle plying the Dandora route.

The E9 Kubwa seats 36 passengers with the option of 18 standing passengers.

BasiGo has designed the E9 for urban bus operations where buses typically hold 33 to 41 passengers.

The bus can be recharged in two hours at BasiGo’s DC Fast charging depots and can drive up to 400 km per day with a mid-day charge. Like the K6 Electric Bus introduced by BasiGo last year, the E9 Kubwa features an upgraded passenger experience with leather seats, WiFi, CCTV cameras, and USB phone charging at every seat.

Jit Bhattacharya, BasiGo CEO said they are happy to be in Kenya.

“We are proud to deliver the E9 Kubwa, an electric bus designed specifically for Nairobi’s PSV sector. This is a state-of-the-art electric bus that is cleaner for Nairobi, safer and more comfortable for passengers, and better value for PSV Operators.”

“Through our Pay-As-You-Drive financing models, we have made this bus accessible to all bus operators in the city. And most importantly, every E9 Kubwa delivered by BasiGo will be manufactured here in Kenya starting later this year,” he said.

Through its Pay-As-You-Drive financing model, BasiGo is offering the E9 Kubwa for a purchase price of Sh7.5 Million and a mileage-based subscription of Sh40 per km for charging and maintenance provided by BasiGo.

BasiGo has also announced a new lease option, enabling owners to adopt the electric bus for a much lower upfront cost. Each E9 Kubwa electric bus is expected to help Kenya reduce diesel consumption by 20,000 liters per year while also reducing CO2 emissions by 50 tonnes per year.

BasiGo already has a growing reservation list for the E9 Kubwa from bus operators in Nairobi. Reservations require a refundable deposit of Sh10,000.

Reservations are needed to hold a client’s position in the queue as production units of the E9 Kubwa become available.

