Whatsapp Introduces Screen Sharing Feature To Enhance Video Calls

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, has unveiled a new screen-sharing feature, aiming to enhance its video calling experience and compete with established video conferencing apps such as Microsoft Meet, Google Meet, Zoom, and Apple’s FaceTime.

The announcement of this new feature came directly from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who shared the news on both Facebook and Instagram.

The screen-sharing functionality, already available to some beta testers on Android since late May, allows users to share documents, photos, and even their shopping carts with contacts during video calls.

To access screen sharing on WhatsApp, users need to tap the “Share” icon during a video call. They can then choose to share a specific app or their entire screen, much like the functionality offered by other video conferencing platforms.

According to WhatsApp, the screen sharing feature is being rolled out in phases to Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop users.

This means that users might not see the feature immediately, but it will become available gradually.

In addition to screen sharing, WhatsApp has also introduced video-calling support in Landscape mode.

This mode offers a wider and more immersive viewing experience compared to the existing Portrait mode. Landscape mode could particularly enhance the experience when using screen sharing during video calls.

While WhatsApp has offered video calling for more than six years, the platform is continuously improving its service to stay competitive in the market.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS and enabled the option to share short video messages in chats.

Video communication has become a critical means of interaction for many users, prompting WhatsApp to innovate and introduce new features.

Screen sharing has become a crucial element of video-conferencing apps, catering not only to businesses but also to consumers.

For instance, in 2021, Apple introduced SharePlay to its FaceTime service, allowing iOS users to natively share their screens.

WhatsApp has taken this feature a step further by extending it to Android, iOS, and desktop users, enhancing its appeal as a comprehensive communication platform.

