How To Unmute Someone’s Status On Whatsapp: Reconnecting With Updates

If you’ve muted someone’s status updates on WhatsApp but now wish to re-engage with their posts, this guide will help you unmute their status and start seeing their updates once again.

WhatsApp offers a straightforward process to manage your muted status updates, allowing you to reconnect with your contacts’ stories effortlessly.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

Launch the WhatsApp application on your mobile device. Ensure you are using the latest version of the app to access all the features and updates.

Step 2: Navigate to Status

Tap on the “Status” tab located at the bottom of the screen. This tab resembles a camera icon and is positioned between the “Chats” and “Calls” tabs.

Step 3: Access Muted Contacts

On the “Status” screen, you’ll see various status updates from your contacts.

Scroll through the list to find the contact whose status updates you wish to unmute.

Step 4: Unmute the Contact

Once you’ve located the contact, press and hold their status update for a couple of seconds. A menu will appear with several options.

Step 5: Unmute Status Updates

From the menu that appears, select the “Unmute” option. This action will immediately unmute the contact’s status updates.

Step 6: Confirm Unmute

A confirmation message will pop up, confirming that you’ve successfully unmuted the contact’s status updates. Click “Unmute” to confirm your decision.

Important Tips

Unmuting someone’s status updates means you’ll start seeing their posts in your “Status” tab again.

Remember that when you unmute a contact’s status updates, their posts will appear in chronological order along with other contacts’ updates.

To manage your muted contacts, you can also navigate to the “Settings” within the “Status” tab. From there, you’ll find the option to view and manage all your muted contacts.

By following these simple steps, you can easily unmute someone’s status updates on WhatsApp. This will allow you to stay connected with your contacts’ stories, photos, and videos, ensuring you don’t miss out on any updates from the people that matter to you.

