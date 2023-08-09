How to Use MTN Points: Unlocking Benefits and Rewards

If you’re an MTN subscriber, you might have accumulated MTN points through various activities and transactions.

MTN points are a form of loyalty reward that can be used to access various benefits, discounts, and rewards offered by MTN.

In this guide, we’ll explore how you can make the most of your MTN points and enjoy the perks they bring.

Step 1: Check Your MTN Points Balance

Before you start using your MTN points, it’s important to know how many points you have.

You can check your MTN points balance through the following methods:

USSD Code : Dial *559# on your mobile phone and follow the prompts to check your points balance.

: Dial *559# on your mobile phone and follow the prompts to check your points balance. MyMTN App: If you have the MyMTN app installed, open it and log in to your account. You’ll find your points balance displayed on the app’s dashboard.

Step 2: Explore MTN Rewards and Offers

Once you know your points balance, explore the various rewards and offers available to you. MTN offers a range of options, including:

Data Bundles : You may be able to redeem your points for data bundles, allowing you to enjoy more internet connectivity.

: You may be able to redeem your points for data bundles, allowing you to enjoy more internet connectivity. Voice Bundles : Use your points to purchase voice call bundles and enjoy longer conversations with your loved ones.

: Use your points to purchase voice call bundles and enjoy longer conversations with your loved ones. Device Discounts : Some offers may include discounts on smartphones, tablets, or other devices available through MTN.

: Some offers may include discounts on smartphones, tablets, or other devices available through MTN. SMS Bundles : Redeem your points for SMS bundles and stay connected through text messages.

: Redeem your points for SMS bundles and stay connected through text messages. Exclusive Offers: MTN often provides exclusive offers and deals to its loyal customers, which can be accessed using your points.

Step 3: Redeem Your Points

To redeem your MTN points for rewards or offers, follow these steps:

USSD Code : Dial *559# and select the option that corresponds to the reward you want to redeem. Follow the prompts to complete the redemption process.

: Dial *559# and select the option that corresponds to the reward you want to redeem. Follow the prompts to complete the redemption process. MyMTN App: Open the MyMTN app and navigate to the “Rewards” or “Points” section. Browse through the available options and select the reward you want to redeem. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

Step 4: Enjoy Your Rewards

Once you’ve successfully redeemed your points, you’ll receive a confirmation message, and your chosen reward will be applied to your account.

You can start enjoying the benefits of your redeemed reward immediately.

Important Tips

MTN points may have an expiration date, so make sure to use them before they expire.

Check regularly for new offers and rewards that MTN may introduce.

Keep track of your points balance to ensure you’re aware of your available rewards.

By following these steps, you can easily make use of your points to access a variety of benefits and rewards. MTN rewards its loyal customers with these points, giving you the opportunity to enjoy more value from your mobile service provider.

