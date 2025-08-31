Bayern Reacts As Chelsea Block Nicolas Jackson’s Loan Move

Bayern Munich have expressed frustration after Chelsea cancelled Nicolas Jackson’s loan transfer at the last minute.

The Senegalese striker had already travelled to Germany to undergo medical tests and sign a season-long deal worth £13 million (Sh2.3 billion), with an option for Bayern to buy him next summer for £56.2 million (Sh10 billion). However, Chelsea pulled out of the agreement after striker Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury, leaving the club short of attacking options.

Chelsea ordered Jackson to return to London, but he has remained in Munich with his representatives in an attempt to revive the deal before the transfer window closes.

Bayern’s director of sport Max Eberl confirmed the stalemate, telling German outlet BILD: “We would have liked to do the medical and sign the contract, but that’s not possible now. Chelsea have not signed off on the deal, so we will have to tell the player and his agent to go back. We only have 48 hours left, so we’ll try to find a solution.”

Chelsea’s current striker crisis means Joao Pedro is their only fit centre-forward, forcing them to rethink loaning out Jackson. Bayern, who had already prepared for his arrival, remain open to further talks but admit time is running out.

Reports in Germany suggest Jackson and his agent are still in Munich as both clubs weigh their options. The next 48 hours will decide whether the move goes through or collapses completely.