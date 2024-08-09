Beatrice Chebet’s remarkable performance continued at the Paris 2024 Olympics as she secured Kenya’s second gold medal of the games with a stunning victory in the 10,000 meters on Friday night.

Seven minutes into the race, Chebet moved into second place behind Japan’s Rino Goshima, keeping pace with the lead runner. Sifan Hassan, known for her strategic approach, stayed behind the pack, while the controversial Gudaf Tsegay also conserved her energy in the middle of the field, waiting for the right moment to surge.

BREAKING: Beatrice Chebet wins Kenya’s second Gold in women’s 10,000m. It’s her first #Olympics and she’s already won 2 golds! Does her back hurt from carrying the whole country? pic.twitter.com/Cx5iIrVMtG — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 9, 2024

At the 16-minute mark, Kenyan-born Kazakhstani runner Daisy Jepkemei had moved into second place. She maintained her position close to the leader, mirroring her successful strategy from her earlier 5000m gold win.

By the 21st minute, Chebet was joined by her Kenyan teammates Lilian Kasait and Margaret Kipkemboi in the lead pack, with Hassan closely trailing. The Ethiopians were also in hot pursuit, and by the 24th minute, had overtaken Megan Keith.

As the race intensified in the 27th minute, all three Kenyans accelerated. Despite strong challenges from Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Hassan, Chebet held her composure and clinched her second gold medal of the games. Kasait and Kipkemboi finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as Chebet dominated the final stretch.

Marileidy Paulino’s Historic Victory in the 400 Meters

Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino added to the excitement by claiming gold in the women’s 400 meters. Her victory was a landmark achievement, making her the first Dominican woman to win an Olympic gold medal and the first Dominican Olympian to secure gold since Félix Sánchez’s 400m hurdles win in London 2012.

Paulino’s performance was exceptional, having excelled in both the qualifying rounds and semi-finals. Her near-misses in Tokyo, where she won silver in both the 400m and mixed 4x400m relay, only fueled her determination. Facing tough competition from Bahraini sprinter Salwa Eid Nasser, the 2019 world champion, and Polish sprinter Natalia Kacz Marek, Paulino’s remarkable run secured her place at the top.

Born in Don Gregorio, near Santo Domingo, Paulino’s journey from handball to track and field showcases her incredible skill and perseverance. Despite the Olympic record of 48.25 seconds and the world record of 47.60 seconds, Paulino’s victory stands as a testament to her hard work and dedication.