Bethenny Frankel Net Worth

Bethenny Frankel, an American reality television personality and entrepreneur, has amassed a net worth of $80 million. Frankel rose to fame as one of the original cast members of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” where her candid personality and sharp wit quickly made her a fan favorite. Beyond her television career, Frankel is also a successful entrepreneur.

Early Life

Bethenny Frankel was born on November 4, 1970, in New York City. Her father, Robert J. Frankel, was a horse trainer, and her mother, Bernadette Birk, was an interior designer. After her parents separated when she was four, her mother remarried horse trainer John Parisella. Frankel’s childhood was turbulent, marked by frequent relocations and numerous school changes. She eventually attended boarding school, graduating from Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She later studied at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York City and Boston University, ultimately graduating from New York University with a degree in psychology and communications.

Bethenny Frankel Career

Frankel moved to Los Angeles in 1992, aspiring to become an actress. She took on various small acting roles and jobs, including nannying for Paris Hilton and working as a personal assistant to Jerry and Linda Bruckheimer. These experiences helped her build connections in the industry. She started her first company, an event-planning business called In Any Event, although it was short-lived.

In 2003, she founded BethennyBakes, offering ‘healthy’ baked goods and meal delivery in New York City. This venture was featured on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart” in 2005, where she was one of the finalists. Although BethennyBakes went out of business in 2006, the exposure paved the way for her reality TV career.

Reality TV Success

Bethenny joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2008, quickly becoming a standout star. She left the show in 2010 for personal reasons but returned in 2014 before leaving again in 2019 to focus on her personal life. Alongside her then-partner Jason Hoppy, she starred in the Bravo reality show “Bethenny Getting Married?,” which chronicled their engagement, marriage, and the birth of their daughter. Frankel also hosted her talk show, “The Bethenny Show,” from September 2013 to February 2014. In 2021, she premiered her new show, “The Big Shot with Bethenny.” Over the years, she has appeared on other shows like “Shark Tank,” “Bar Rescue,” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Skinnygirl Brand and Other Ventures

The bulk of Frankel’s net worth comes from the Skinnygirl brand. Launched as a line of low-calorie cocktails, it expanded to include snacks, apparel, and other products. In 2011, Beam Global acquired Skinnygirl for around $100 million, though Frankel retained rights to the Skinnygirl name for certain products. This deal significantly boosted her fortune.

Frankel is also involved in home renovation and flipping, YouTube, authoring self-help books, and hosting several podcasts. In 2019, she joined the celebrity greeting app Cameo, securing equity in the company. By 2021, she cashed out her shares for a seven-figure sum, capitalizing on the app’s pandemic-driven popularity.

Personal Life

Bethenny Frankel has been married twice. Her first marriage was to entertainment executive Peter Sussman in 1996, ending in divorce in 1997. Her second marriage to pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy was documented on “Bethenny Getting Married?” They married in March 2010, separated in December 2012, and finalized their divorce in January 2021. They have one daughter together. In 2021, Frankel became engaged to film producer Paul Bernon, but they split up in 2024.

Real Estate

Frankel has bought and sold several impressive properties over the years. Notable transactions include:

Tribeca Loft : Purchased for $4.995 million in 2011, sold in 2016 for $6.95 million.

: Purchased for $4.995 million in 2011, sold in 2016 for $6.95 million. Mercer Street Condo : Bought for $4.2 million in 2014, sold for $3.65 million in 2020.

: Bought for $4.2 million in 2014, sold for $3.65 million in 2020. Hamptons Home : Purchased in 2015 for $2.7 million, which she still owns.

: Purchased in 2015 for $2.7 million, which she still owns. Hamptons Rental Property : Bought for $2 million in 2017, sold for $2.3 million in 2020.

: Bought for $2 million in 2017, sold for $2.3 million in 2020. SoHo Condo: Acquired for $4.2 million in 2017 and listed for nearly $7 million in December 2021.

