Bill Engvall, an American comedian and actor, has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for his role in the Blue Collar Comedy group and for starring in “The Bill Engvall Show,” which aired 30 episodes on TBS from 2007 to 2009. Notably, a young Jennifer Lawrence played his daughter on the show.

Bill Engvall Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth July 27, 1957 Place of Birth Galveston, Texas Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor

Early Life

Bill Engvall was born on July 27, 1957, in Galveston, Texas. He attended Richardson High School and later enrolled at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, with aspirations of becoming a teacher. Engvall joined the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity and was quite social but eventually left school before graduating. He worked various odd jobs, including as a tour guide at Inner Space Caverns and a disc jockey at a nightclub in Dallas. It was during this time that he began participating in open mic nights to test his comedy material.

Bill Engvall Career

Engvall’s passion for stand-up comedy grew, leading him to move to Southern California in 1990 to pursue a full-time comedy career. He quickly landed a job hosting the cable show “A Pair of Jokers” with Rosie O’Donnell and appeared on “The Golden Palace” as Blanche’s son. His appearances on shows like “An Evening at The Improv,” “The Tonight Show,” and “Late Show with David Letterman” further boosted his career.

In 1992, Engvall was named Best Male Standup at the American Comedy Awards, significantly increasing his visibility. He was cast as a series regular on the ABC series “Delta,” and although the show only lasted one season, Engvall continued to perform stand-up comedy. He joined “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” in 1996, alongside his best friend and fellow comic, Jeff Foxworthy. That same year, he signed with Warner Bros. Records and released his first comedy album, “Here’s Your Sign,” which was certified Platinum and reached number 5 on the Billboard country album chart, thanks to a collaboration with singer Travis Tritt. Over the next decades, Engvall released eight more comedy albums.

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

In 2000, Engvall and Foxworthy embarked on the first of six Blue Collar Comedy Tours, also featuring comedians Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. These tours were highly successful, inspiring radio shows and the television series “Blue Collar TV.”

Engvall has also hosted the relaunch of the show “Lingo” on the GSN channel in 2011, motivated by his friend Foxworthy’s success with “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”

In 2013, Engvall participated in the 17th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” partnering with professional dancer Emma Slater. Despite receiving relatively low scores in the middle and end of the competition, Engvall’s devoted fan base kept him in the running, allowing him to reach the finals and finish in fourth place.

Personal Life

Bill Engvall married his wife, Gail, in 1982. They have two children: a daughter, Emily, born in 1986, and a son, Travis, born in 1991. When not touring, Engvall resides in Utah. He pursued a degree in Christian studies at Grand Canyon University, completing it in 2021, and he is also an ordained minister.

In 2005, Bill and his wife custom-built a home in Manhattan Beach, California, which they sold in September 2015 for $5.2 million.

Bill Engvall Net Worth

Bill Engvall net worth is $20 million.