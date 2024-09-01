Billy Gardell, an accomplished American comedian and actor, boasts a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his role as Mike Biggs on the popular television series “Mike & Molly,” where he starred in all 127 episodes from 2010 to 2016. His journey to comedy was unconventional; it began as a dare from his co-workers to perform at an open mic night, a challenge that set the stage for his successful career in entertainment.

Billy Gardell Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth August 20, 1969 Place of Birth Swissvale, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor

Early Life

Billy Gardell, born William Gardell Jr. on August 20, 1969, in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, grew up in a suburb of Pittsburgh before his family relocated to Orange County, Florida, following his parents’ divorce. Gardell lived with his mother and siblings but often spent summers with his father back in Pennsylvania. From a young age, Gardell showed a knack for entertaining, with his grandmother even suggesting he should pursue comedy when he was just eight years old.

Billy attended Winter Park High School in Florida and began working at the age of 15 in a department store warehouse. Later, he took a job at a local comedy club called Bonkerz, where he started as a janitor but soon found himself on stage during open-mic nights, gradually developing his comedic style.

Rise to Fame

Gardell’s comedy career took off as he honed his skills at Bonkerz and began opening for well-known comedians like George Carlin and Dennis Miller. He became a dedicated road comedian, performing at various clubs across the United States. His first comedy album, “Billy Gardell: Throwback,” was released in 2006, showcasing his comedic prowess.

Also Read: Bernhard Langer’s Net Worth And Salary

While building his stand-up career, Gardell also explored acting. He joined the International Thespian Society Troupe 850, where he developed his acting skills. His early acting credits included roles in TV shows such as “The King of Queens,” “Judging Amy,” “The Practice,” “Yes, Dear,” “My Name is Earl,” and films like “Bad Santa” and “You, Me and Dupree.”

“Mike & Molly”

Despite his growing list of acting credits, Gardell’s big break came when he was cast as the lead in the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly.” Starring alongside Melissa McCarthy, Gardell’s portrayal of Mike Biggs, a kind-hearted Chicago police officer, resonated with audiences and critics alike. The show’s success significantly boosted his profile and remains the primary source of his net worth.

During his time on “Mike & Molly,” Gardell also lent his voice to various animated characters on shows like “Phineas and Ferb,” “Family Guy,” and “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas.”

After “Mike & Molly” ended in 2016, Gardell continued to stay active in the entertainment industry. He appeared in numerous TV shows, including “New Girl,” “Young Sheldon,” and “Sun Records.” In 2019, Gardell landed another leading role as Bob Wheeler in the CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola,” further establishing his versatility as an actor.

In addition to acting, Gardell explored hosting, notably on the game show “Monopoly Millionaires’ Club” in 2015. His comedic talent and approachable demeanor made him a natural fit for this role, further diversifying his career portfolio.

Personal Life

Billy Gardell has been married to Patty Knight since 2001, and the couple has one son, William Gardell III. A lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gardell regularly attends games, showing his strong ties to his roots.

In recent years, Gardell has publicly discussed his journey with weight loss. At his heaviest, he weighed 350 pounds, a challenge he decided to tackle seriously. In 2022, he underwent gastric bypass surgery and successfully lost 150 pounds, marking a significant health transformation.

Real Estate Ventures

Gardell has also invested in real estate over the years. In 2011, he purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $1.265 million. Six years later, in 2017, he bought another property in Seal Beach, California, for $1.66 million. This property was listed for sale in February 2024 for $2.6 million, reflecting his savvy investments in the real estate market.

Billy Gardell Net Worth

Billy Gardell net worth is $8 million.