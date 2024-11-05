Bodaboda Rider Claims he was Paid Sh9,000 in Role in Wells Fargo HR Boss Ayieko’s Murder

A bodaboda rider who was arrested the ongoing investigation into the murder of Willis Ayieko Onyango, a former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo claims he was paid Sh9,000 for his work.

The suspect, Fredrick Otieno Omondi, was apprehended in Kisumu and is believed to have played a significant role in the events preceding this tragic incident, police said.

Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is alleged to have provided transport for Victor Ouma, also known as Sisco, to the location where Ayieko was abducted, investigations have shown.

Victor Ouma Okoth is currently in police custody and has been linked to the crime, alongside his deceased brother, Robert Wakolo Okoth, as well as other yet-to-be-identified individuals.

The rider told police he picked Ouma from Kisumu and took him to Gem area where Ayieko was being held by his brother the late Wakolo and other suspects.

Ouma later walked out of the room with a Samsung mobile phone believed to belonging to Ayieko.

They made trips to and from various Mpesa dealers and banks for withdrawals.

He told police Ouma was wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident.

The same jacket was captured on various CCTV footage captured at the withdrawal areas.

The investigation is ongoing, with the DCI actively pursuing several leads to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the murder.

Police say the late Wakolo had been involved in several violent robberies, including the fatal shooting of a female Mpesa agent in Kisumu on January 27, 2024.

The father of the slain suspect who positively identified the body at the mortuary told the detectives that the son’s real name is Robert Wakolo Okoth.

He added that his alias names, based on who asked, were George Oduor Okoth and Kim.

“A national ID card retrieved from a police exhibit store for wanted criminals earlier seized during a security operation, and a report obtained from the National Registration Bureau (NRB) confirmed the father’s claim,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

Okoth was shot dead in a security operation and a firearm, a Smith and Walter pistol, recovered from him.

He was ambushed by detectives in his hideout at Mulberry Guest House opposite Kisumu National Polytechnic.

He had earlier escaped a police dragnet leaving behind a rolling vehicle and a seriously injured female passenger, who later died, was fatally injured in an effort to subdue him.

Police said the suspect hailed from Rai area of Nyamasaria in Kisumu County.

Detectives who had been profiling the hitherto unidentified robbery suspect, linked the 34-year-old to a series of violent attacks.

Wakolo shot dead Mpesa agent Grace Awino Odera on January 27 at Kibuye market near Hekima School in Lolwe.

In the incident, one suspect was arrested, and an AK 47 rifle earlier robbed from a Ugandan police officer recovered. Also recovered was a Toyota Axio used by the suspects in the robbery. Robert Wakolo, however, managed to get away.

On May 3, 2024 detectives raided Robert’s home in Nyamasaria, recovering another AK 47 rifle, a magazine and 36 live rounds of ammunition. Although he managed to escape, his 17-year-old younger brother and suspected accomplice was arrested and charged.

Wakolo was also wanted by Kondele police for robbery with violence and possessing a magazine and ammunitions.

Ouma who was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora estate was presented at the Siaya Law Courts on October 30.

Investigators were granted 21 days to detain the suspect as part of their probe.

The body of Willis Ayieko was found in a stream in Gem, Siaya County.

Ayieko went missing on October 18 after attending a funeral in Gem. The vehicle was found abandoned at a petrol station in Sabatia, Vihiga county.

Ayieko had left the funeral to spend the night in his home but it is suspected that he was abducted by unknown people who killed him.

His hands were handcuffed behind his back.

Police in Gem Wagai sub-county, later recovered his pistol which he was robbed of the day he was killed.