Bodaboda Rider Fatally Shot, Robbed in Vihiga

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a bodaboda rider was shot and killed before being robbed of his motorcycle in Embali, Vihiga County.

The incident happened on October 2 in Esaba Sub Location.

Locals said they heard gunshots at Mundilla village and called police who arrived at the scene and found the body of Nicodemus Olinjo lying on the feeder road. It was established that the deceased was a bodaboda rider and had carried two male pillion passengers from Luanda Town who turned against him, fatally shooting him.

The gunmen later disappeared with his motorcycle.

Police said they are looking for the gang behind the murder and robbery.

The body was moved to Coptic Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The case is pending under investigation and a team has been set up to hunt down the attackers, police said.

Meanwhile, police are pursuing suspected thugs who stabbed and seriously injured a pedestrian in a robbery mission at the Kariobangi Roundabout Equity foot bridge.

The victim was walking home when he was attacked by three men one armed with a kitchen knife.

The one with a knife stabbed him on the head as the other duo managed to get away with a laptop and cash Sh5,000 from him.

The gang dropped the knife and escaped leaving the victim with the injuries. Police say they are looking for the gang.