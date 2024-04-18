Bodies of Those Killed in Chopper Crash Flown to Nairobi 

The bodies of those who died in a chopper crash in Elgeyo Marakwet were flown to Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.

Among those killed were Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla and seven others.

The bodies were flown to Kahawa Garrison for preservation, officials said.

The daughter, Lorna Amondi Ogolla said her father did best for the better.

“My father. Pursuer of excellence

Most empathetic and effective leader and statesman just went down in chopper crash in West Pokot.”

“Doing what he did best for the better part of the last 40 years – trying to keep Kenya Safe. One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not with his words. But today – I rush home to send him off to the great beyond,” she said in a post on social media.

The Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter had taken off from a local primary school when it went down and burst into flames.

The cause of the crash was not immediately established. This was the first such accident to claim the lives of senior military officers and in particular a CDF.

The military officials had opened a local school which had been refurbished by the military when it went down.

The news of the death of the officers prompted president William Ruto to abruptly cancel a drama festival event he was attending and fly to Nairobi for a National Security Council meeting at State House in Nairobi.

Earlier, the defence council was summoned to a meeting following news of the fatal chopper crash in Elgeyo Marakwet.

At least ten other senior officers were on board the chopper.