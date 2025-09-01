Body Of Kenyan Police Killed In Haiti Accident To Be Flown Home

The body of a Kenyan police officer who died in a road accident in Haiti will be flown back to Nairobi, officials have confirmed.

The officer, who was serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, died on Sunday, August 31, 2025, after two armored vehicles were involved in an accident along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road in Port-au-Prince. A civilian also lost their life in the crash.

According to MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka, eight other officers were injured in the incident, three of them critically. “They required medical evacuation to the Dominican Republic for specialized care after receiving initial treatment,” Ombaka said.

The accident happened during a recovery operation when one armored vehicle towing another due to mechanical failure lost control. One vehicle crashed into a wall while the other overturned.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed the death and said arrangements are being made to bring the officer’s body home.

“The MSS, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police, is making arrangements to repatriate the officer’s body to Kenya and ensure the injured continue receiving the best possible medical care,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

This is the third Kenyan officer to die in Haiti since the mission began in June 2024. The force has also faced deadly gang attacks and drone explosions that have killed both local and international officers.

Images shared online showed locals rushing to help after the accident, which caused heavy traffic on the narrow mountaintop road. MSS expressed gratitude to the community for their assistance and extended condolences to the families of those killed.

The mission in Haiti continues to face challenges as gang violence worsens in Port-au-Prince, with calls from the United States and other nations for more international support. Kenya currently leads the mission with over 700 officers out of the 1,000 deployed so far.