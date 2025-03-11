Body Of Man Found Next To Migori County Offices After Murder

The body of a man was found lying near the Migori County government environment office.

Police said the body had multiple injuries on the mouth, neck, and back, and it was suspected to have been killed elsewhere and dumped at the site.

The body was discovered on March 10 in the morning.

The body was moved to Migori County Referral mortuary, awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police said they are investigating murder in the case and no arrest has been made so far.

Elsewhere, a man stabbed and killed his brother in a fight in a village in Muranga County.

The body of Stephene Ndungu was found on the roadside in Kambiti area after he had been stabbed in the chin by his brother in the incident, police said.

It is not clear what triggered the fight that turned fatal.

The body had a deep cut on the chin and head injuries. Blood was oozing from the mouth and ears.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Samburu’s Maralal area, the body of a girl was found in a thicket after she had been murdered in the Stadium area.

Police officers visited the scene and established that a juvenile female aged about 15 was murdered by strangulation.

There were visible injuries on the neck and right side of the face.

The body was moved to Samburu County referral mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

No arrest has been made so far, police said adding a probe is ongoing into the same.

In Diani, Kwale County, a body of a man was found in Galu Kinondo Beach.

Police said they were called and informed about the body of an unknown male adult with no visible injuries lying in the area.

The body was moved to Makadara Coast General Hospital morgue in Mombasa, awaiting postmortem and identification.

In Gambogi, Vihiga County, the body of one David Lemo, 51 was found lying along Viaro Murram Road beside Lengo Primary School gate.

The man is believed to have been murdered at the scene.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said adding an investigation had been opened.