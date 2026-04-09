Body of man with stab wounds found dumped in Nairobi’s South B area

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in the South B area under suspicious circumstances.

The incident was reported on the morning of April 8, 2026, at around 8:06 a.m., when a body was found lying along SPS Lane within the Shimo la Tewa area.

Police responded to the scene and confirmed that the deceased was an unknown male adult aged between 30 and 35 years.

According to preliminary observations, the body was found lying face down with the face covered by a jacket. Investigators noted visible stab wounds on the back, believed to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

A trail of blood stretching for approximately 10 metres was also observed, suggesting the possibility that the location where the body was found may not be the primary crime scene.

Despite the visible injuries, only minimal blood staining was found at the scene, further reinforcing suspicions that the body may have been dumped at the location after the attack.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination as efforts to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected murder continue.

Police have appealed to members of the public with any information that may assist in the investigation to come forward.

Elsewhere, police in Kitui County launched investigations into a murder incident following a suspected break-in at a bar in Mutomo Sub-county.

The incident was reported on April 8, 2026, by a local who told police that he had gone to open his shop at Yongela Shopping Centre when he discovered that his adjacent bar had been broken into overnight.

Upon entering the premises, he noticed that three keg barrels and 20 bottles of Triple Ace vodka were missing.

He also observed a pool of blood near the front door behind the bar.

Further inspection led to the discovery of the body of a young man, later identified as 27-year-old John Nzinga Mutua, lying behind the counter.

Police officers from Ikanga Police Station, alongside detectives from Mutomo, visited the scene and confirmed that the deceased had sustained multiple head injuries. A metal rod, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered next to the body.

According to the bar owner, the deceased had been at his home earlier in the night in the company of his son, chewing miraa, before leaving at around 3:00 a.m. to return home. It is suspected that he may have encountered his attackers shortly after.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators, and the body was moved to Mutomo Sub-county Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the break-in.