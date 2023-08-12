Bomet Pastor, Missing School Girl Arrested in Kisii

A Bomet-based pastor was arrested with a 17-year-old Form Four student in Kisii while boarding a matatu headed for Kisumu.

The two were missing and were wanted for questioning, police said.

The student at Ngererit Secondary School in Bomet, had been reported missing by her parents at the Mogogosiek Police Station in Bomet.

Read: School Girl Lights Internet With Live Link For TV47 From Kibra

She is believed to have left with the pastor from the school last week. This prompted a search.

Police pounced on the duo following a tip-off from drivers operating at the Kisii bus terminal that they had spotted the 25-year-old pastor, Kipkoech Rotich, with the girl while boarding another vehicle headed for Kisumu.

Reports say the pastor had been invited to Ngererit Secondary School for sermons, and fled with the girl thereafter, and that they have been avoiding the police dragnet since then.

Read Also: Pastor Among Four Suspects Arrested Over Series of Robberies, Murders in Busia

Their motive was not immediately known, police said.

The two were taken into custody at the Nyanchwa Police Station.

Police said they will be moved to the Mogogosiek Police Station for further action and further probe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...