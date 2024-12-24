Brandin Cooks Siblings: Meet Worth Jr., Fred and Andre

Brandin Cooks is a professional American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. B

He played college football at Oregon State, earning consensus All-American honors.

Selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Cooks has also played for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans before joining the Cowboys in 2023.

Despite recent touchdowns, his performance has been inconsistent, making him a risky fantasy option this season.

Siblings

Cooks has three brothers, namely Worth Jr., Fred, and Andre.

He was raised in Stockton, California, by his mother, Andrea, after the passing of his father, Worth Sr., when Brandin was six years old.

His family background includes a stepbrother, Maurice Washington, who played football at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

College career

Cooks played college football at Oregon State University from 2011 to 2013, where he quickly established himself as a standout wide receiver.

After being a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school in California, he made an immediate impact during his freshman season in 2011, recording 31 receptions for 391 yards and five touchdowns.

However, it was in his junior year that Cooks truly broke out.

In 2013, he had an exceptional season, finishing with 128 receptions, 1,730 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.

His remarkable performance earned him several prestigious accolades, including the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and recognition as a consensus All-American.

By the time he left Oregon State, Cooks had set records for receptions and receiving yards in a single season, solidifying his legacy as one of the school’s all-time leading receivers.

NFL career

Cooks entered the NFL when he was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, recording 53 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns.

His second season in 2015 marked a significant breakout year; he finished with 84 receptions, 1,138 yards, and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the league’s rising stars.

In March 2017, Cooks was traded to the New England Patriots, where he continued to excel.

He contributed significantly to the team’s offense during their Super Bowl LII run, ending that season with 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns.

In April 2018, Cooks was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

He played a crucial role in the Rams’ offense and helped them reach Super Bowl LIII. In his first season with the Rams, he recorded 80 receptions for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns.

After two seasons with Los Angeles, Cooks was traded to the Houston Texans in April 2020.

He remained a reliable target during his time with the Texans, accumulating over 1,000 receiving yards in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In March 2023, Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys with the aim of bolstering their receiving corps alongside stars like CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

As of the end of the 2023 season, Cooks continues to be a key contributor known for his speed and ability to stretch the field.

His playing style is characterized by exceptional speed and route-running ability, allowing him to create separation from defenders and making him both a deep threat and a reliable target on shorter routes.

Accolades

Cooks has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at Oregon State University.

In 2013, he was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding wide receiver.

Cooks set several records that season, including the Pac-12 single-season records for receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,730).

He was also named a consensus All-American, receiving first-team honors from multiple organizations, including the Associated Press and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Cooks established Oregon State records for career receiving touchdowns (24) and single-season touchdown receptions (16).

He was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, which honors the college football player of the year, and was named to the Pac-12 Conference First Team.

His exceptional performance led to his selection in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, marking him as one of Oregon State’s most successful players in recent history.