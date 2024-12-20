Bucky Irving Siblings: Get to Know Lakeisha and Keishawn

Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, born on August 19, 2002, is an American professional football running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Oregon after transferring from the University of Minnesota.

In his final season at Oregon, Irving recorded 1,180 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability with 56 receptions for 413 yards.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Irving has quickly emerged as a key player in the Buccaneers’ backfield.

Siblings

Bucky has two siblings named Lakeisha and Keishawn.

He is the son of LaTisha Irving, who played a significant role in his early football career by introducing him to the sport at a young age.

College career

Irving began his collegiate football journey at the University of Minnesota in 2021, where he quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic running back.

During his freshman season, he rushed for 699 yards and scored four touchdowns over the course of 12 games.

His impressive performance showcased his speed and agility, helping him gain recognition as a promising player within the Gophers’ offense.

After one season at Minnesota, Irving transferred to the University of Oregon, seeking new opportunities to develop his skills further.

In his first season with the Ducks in 2022, he made an immediate impact on the team.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, becoming a key contributor to Oregon’s offensive success.

His ability to break tackles and catch passes out of the backfield established him as a dual-threat running back, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Irving’s final season at Oregon in 2023 was particularly noteworthy.

He recorded an impressive 1,180 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also contributing significantly in the passing game with 56 receptions for 413 yards.

His outstanding performance earned him second-team All-Pac-12 honors, further solidifying his status as one of the top running backs in college football.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Bucky Irving declared for the NFL Draft in 2024, where he was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a rookie, he joined a competitive Buccaneers roster and quickly adapted to the professional level.

With expectations high for his contributions, Irving’s versatility as both a runner and receiver positioned him to play a significant role in the Buccaneers’ offensive scheme.

Known for his speed and agility, Irving is recognized for his quick acceleration and ability to change direction, making him difficult to tackle.

Additionally, his proficiency in catching passes out of the backfield adds an extra dimension to his game, allowing him to contribute effectively on third downs and in passing situations.

Accolades

Irving achieved significant accolades during his college football career, particularly at the University of Oregon.

In 2023, he was named to the Coaches All-Pac-12 second team and the Associated Press All-Pac-12 second team.

He also earned recognition as a Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team member and was selected for the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team.

Notably, Irving became the first Oregon running back to be named a first-team Academic All-American, highlighting his achievements both on the field and in academics.

In his 2023 season, Irving recorded 1,180 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking 17th in Oregon’s single-season history for rushing yards.

His performance included leading all FBS running backs with 56 receptions, showcasing his versatility as a dual-threat player.

He rushed for over 100 yards in five games and scored multiple touchdowns in several contests, further solidifying his status among the top running backs in college football.