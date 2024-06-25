Brian McKnight’s Net Worth

Brian McKnight, an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Renowned for his falsetto voice and extensive vocal range, McKnight has garnered numerous Grammy Award nominations throughout his career. His self-titled debut album, released in 1992, sold over 1 million copies, and his most successful album, “Back at One” (1999), sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Overall, Brian McKnight has sold more than 25 million albums globally.

Brian McKnight Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth June 5, 1969 Place of Birth Buffalo, New York Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer

Financial Problems

In February 2014, Brian McKnight revealed that he had been the victim of a large-scale fraud perpetrated by his former accountant. McKnight sued the associate for failing to pay his taxes for over a decade, resulting in $1.5 million in back taxes and penalties. This financial mismanagement led to a bank lien on his house and the freezing of his music royalty payments by the IRS. Additionally, McKnight’s driver’s license was suspended due to unpaid taxes.

Early Life

Brian McKnight was born on June 5, 1969, in Buffalo, New York, to Claude McKnight Jr. and Ruth Elaine Willis. He started singing in his church choir and performed in an a cappella gospel quartet with his brothers. McKnight attended Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama, but was expelled during his sophomore year for violating dorm rules.

Also Read: Bret Hart’s Net Worth

Encouraged by his brother Claude and his band, Take 6, McKnight began shopping demo tapes as a teenager. At 19, he signed his first recording deal with Wing Records, a subsidiary of Mercury Records. In 1992, he released his self-titled debut album, which featured the ballad “One Last Cry” and peaked at 58 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Anytime

McKnight’s subsequent albums include “I Remember You” (1995) and “Anytime” (1997). The latter featured contributions from Sean Combs, Keith Thomas, and Diane Warren, and became McKnight’s first album to top the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It produced singles like “You Should Be Mine (Don’t Waste Your Time)” and “Anytime,” earning McKnight a Grammy nomination.

Motown Records

In 1998, McKnight signed with Motown Records and released the Christmas album “Bethlehem.” His next album, “Back at One” (1999), sold over 3 million copies and featured the hit single “Back at One,” which reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. The album was nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammy Awards.

Following this success, McKnight released “Superhero” (2001), which debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200. The singles “Love of My Life” and “Still” earned Grammy nominations. His 2003 album “U Turn” also peaked at number seven, and the lead single “Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda” received a Grammy nomination. In 2005, McKnight released “Gemini,” his highest-charting album, debuting at number four on the Billboard 200.

Warner Brothers and E1 Music

McKnight signed with Warner Bros. Records in 2005 and released “Ten,” which included singles like “Used to Be My Girl” and “Find Myself in You.” From 2009 to 2013, he released three albums with E1 Music: “Evolution of Man,” “Just Me,” and “More Than Words,” featuring collaborations with Colbie Caillat and his sons.

Career on Television and Radio

McKnight hosted “The Brian McKnight Morning Show” on KTWV The Wave in Los Angeles from 2006 to 2010. He has appeared on TV shows like “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Martin,” “Living Single,” and “My Wife and Kids,” and played roles on “Sister, Sister.” In 2009, he competed on “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Later Albums

In 2016, McKnight released “Better,” featuring the singles “Uh Oh Feeling” and “Better.” He followed this with “An Evening With,” a live CD, DVD, and Blu-ray collection. In 2017, he released “Genesis,” which included hits like “Forever” and “I Want U.” His 2020 album “Exodus” was announced as his final project containing all original material.

Personal Life

Brian McKnight married his college sweetheart, Julie McKnight, in 1990. They had two children, Niko and Brian Jr., before divorcing in 2003. In 2017, McKnight married Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza. Raised as a Seventh-day Adventist, religion has been significant in McKnight’s life. He has been involved in the African-American community and nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards.

Real Estate

In 1999, McKnight purchased a home in Chatsworth, California, for just under $1.3 million. He sold this property in August 2019 for nearly $1.8 million.

Brian McKnight Net Worth

Brian McKnight net worth is $10 million.