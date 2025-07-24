British national collapses and dies at ATM lobby in Kinoo

Police are investigating an incident where a Briton collapsed and died at an ATM lobby in Kinoo area, Nairobi.

Police said Andrew Paul Hayward, 58 had visited a girlfriend when the incident happened on July 21 at night. Witnesses said the man had been to an ATM at the local Equity branch and had withdrawn unknown amount of money when he suddenly collapsed.

The girlfriend was contacted and arrived at the scene in a car and rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary, awaiting postmortem. The case is under investigation, police said.

Elsewhere in Vila area, Embakasi, a woman collapsed and died in a bar. Police said Frida Wambui, 28 was enjoying drinks with her friends when she suddenly developed a complication and collapsed on July 21 at night.

The owner of the bar, together with the help of members of the public, rushed her to the nearby medical facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Matuga, Kwale County on Mwinyi Mohamed, 30 drowned at the Indian Ocean, police said. Police said the family said the man had a history of epilepsy.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kibera slums, Nairobi, a boy aged 11 was electrocuted as he played with his friends outside their compound. This happened on July 21 after the boy touched a live naked wire.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Cases of electrocution have been on the rise in informal settlements. Officials blame illegal power connections for some of the tragedies. There are efforts to address the menace, officials say.