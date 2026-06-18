Bukayo Saka Siblings: Getting to Know Abayomi Saka

Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Moses Saka is an English professional footballer who plays as a right winger for Premier League club Arsenal and the England national team.

Born on 5 September 2001 in Ealing, Greater London, to Yoruba Nigerian parents Adenike and Yomi Saka, he has emerged as one of the most exciting and consistent talents in world football.

His parents emigrated from Nigeria as economic migrants, and Saka grew up in a close-knit, sports-loving family in Greenford, west London.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bukayo is the younger of two children in his family. His older brother, Abayomi “Yomi” Saka, also showed early promise as a footballer.

Yomi played as a defender for Watford’s youth setup until around the age of 14 before choosing to pursue higher education instead of a professional playing career.

He later attended university in Reading.

Career

Saka’s football journey began at a local club, Greenford Celtic, before he joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of seven.

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He progressed steadily through the ranks and made his first-team debut for Arsenal in 2018 as a teenager.

Versatile enough to play on either wing, as a full-back, or further forward, he quickly established himself under manager Mikel Arteta.

Saka’s breakthrough came during the 2019–20 season, and he has since become one of Arsenal’s most influential players, contributing significantly with goals and assists.

On the international stage, Saka earned his first senior cap for England in 2020.

He has represented the Three Lions at major tournaments, including European Championships, where he played a notable role despite facing challenges such as racial abuse following penalty misses in a final.

His resilience and performances have made him a fan favorite and a symbol of composure under pressure.

By the 2025–26 season, Saka had accumulated extensive Premier League appearances, goals, and assists, solidifying his status as a star winger.

Accolades

With Arsenal, Saka has won the FA Cup, multiple FA Community Shields, and contributed to the club’s Premier League title success.

He has also been a runner-up in the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.

Individually, Saka has twice been named Arsenal Player of the Season and has received recognition as PFA Young Player of the Year.

He has featured in Premier League Team of the Season selections and earned England Men’s Player of the Year awards.