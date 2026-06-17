Jordan Pickford Siblings: All About Richard Logan

Jordan Lee Pickford is an English professional footballer born on March 7, 1994, in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

He plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Everton and is the established first-choice goalkeeper for the England national team.

Known for his athleticism, shot-stopping ability, and distribution, Pickford has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable and spectacular keepers in the Premier League.

He began his career at Sunderland before transferring to Everton in 2017 and has since become a key figure for both club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jordan has an older brother, namely Richard Logan.

His brother has occasionally been mentioned in connection with family training sessions during lockdown, where he helped Pickford maintain fitness, and was involved in his early football experiences.

Career

Pickford joined the academy of his boyhood club Sunderland and progressed through the ranks, gaining valuable experience through loan spells in non-league and across the Football League.

Also Read: Anna Odell Siblings: Get to Know David and Felix Odell

He made his senior debut for Sunderland in 2016 and quickly impressed enough to earn a high-profile move to Everton.

At Goodison Park, he established himself as the undisputed number one, playing consistently in the Premier League and helping the club through challenging periods, including multiple relegation battles where his heroic saves often proved decisive.

Internationally, Pickford rose through the England youth ranks and made his senior debut in 2017.

He starred at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping England reach the semi-finals with standout performances, including crucial saves and a penalty shootout heroics against Colombia.

He has since been a mainstay for the Three Lions, featuring prominently in European Championships and other tournaments.

Accolades

Pickford has won Everton Player of the Season on several occasions, along with the Players’ Player and Young Player awards in his breakthrough campaign.

For England Under-21s, he was named Player of the Year in 2017.

On the international stage, he was included in the UEFA Nations League Finals Team of the Tournament.

He has also claimed numerous Premier League Save of the Month awards and the Save of the Season honor for memorable stops, such as his dramatic injury-time save against Newcastle.

While team silverware has been limited, his contributions have been vital in England’s runs to UEFA European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024.