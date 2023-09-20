Burna Boy Responds to Concert Postponement Rumors Amidst Ticket Sales Criticism

Grammy Award-winning afro fusion artist Burna Boy has publicly addressed the rumors surrounding the postponement of his concert at FNB Stadium, originally scheduled for Saturday.

Responding to critics who claimed the show was delayed due to low ticket sales, Burna Boy took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

In his Instagram post, he emphasized his previous successful performance in South Africa, stating, “I was in SA last year, and I had 100 Thousand of the most Beautiful South Africans outside for me.” He referenced his headline performance at DSTV Delicious last year and confidently asserted, “So no dead agenda can Agend 😂😂 I will see you again real soon South Africa. I ❤️ you.”

The management team of FNB Stadium confirmed that Burna Boy’s concert has been rescheduled for December 16.

Initially, unverified rumors began circulating online, suggesting internal issues among organizers had led to the concert’s postponement.

Burna Boy‘s response came after critics flooded social media with comments trolling the 31-year-old artist regarding the postponement. Burna Boy’s history with South Africa has been turbulent.

In 2019, he controversially vowed never to return to the country following xenophobic attacks against foreign Africans.

At that time, he expressed his strong stance on Twitter, saying, “I have not set foot in SA since 2017, and I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the f*ck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this.”

