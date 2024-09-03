Burt Ward is an American actor best known for his iconic role as Robin in the 1960s TV series Batman. As of now, his net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Ward achieved fame as Batman’s loyal sidekick, Robin, alongside Adam West, from 1966 to 1968. He also reprised his role as Robin in the 1966 film Batman: The Movie. Over his career, Burt Ward has accumulated more than 35 acting credits, including appearances in High School U.S.A. (1984), Virgin High (1991), and a guest role in Supergirl (2019).

Burt Ward Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth July 6, 1945 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor

Aside from his acting career, Ward is also an author. In 1995, he published his autobiography, Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights. He also ventured into music, releasing several songs in 1966 with the help of legendary musician Frank Zappa, including “Boy Wonder I Love You” and a cover of Nat King Cole’s “Orange Colored Sky.”

Burt Ward is married to Tracy Posner, daughter of the late business tycoon Victor Posner. Victor Posner was known for pioneering leveraged buyouts and had a substantial fortune, which included ownership stakes in companies like RC Cola and Arby’s. Burt and Tracy have used their resources to start a dog food company and operate an animal rescue, through which they have saved tens of thousands of dogs.

Early Life

Burt Ward, born Bert John Gervis Jr. on July 6, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, chose his stage name using his mother’s maiden name, Ward. Burt’s father was the owner of a traveling ice show called “Rhapsody On Ice” and worked as a real estate broker. From an early age, Burt showed an interest in ice skating, even being featured as a professional skater at the age of two. Growing up, Burt was an avid reader of comic books and was fascinated by the Adventures of Superman TV show.

Ward’s impressive speed-reading skills were recognized when he was tested by the American Medical Society and clocked at an astonishing 30,000 words per minute. He attended Beverly Hills High School, where he participated in martial arts, track, wrestling, tennis, golf, and chess. After high school, he worked in his father’s real estate business while attending college and became one of California’s youngest real estate agents. It was during this time that a meeting with producer David Saul led him to an audition at 20th Century Fox Studios, where he eventually secured the role of Robin.

Career

Burt Ward’s career took off when he landed the role of Robin/Dick Grayson in the Batman TV series, which aired 120 episodes over three seasons from 1966 to 1968. He reprised his role as Robin in the 1966 film Batman: The Movie and again in various later projects, including Legends of the Superheroes (1979) and Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One on Supergirl (2019). Ward also voiced Robin in animated features and series, such as Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016), Batman vs. Two-Face (2017), and The New Adventures of Batman (1977).

While working on Batman, Burt performed many of his own stunts, which led to several emergency room visits due to injuries. His initial salary for the show was $350 per week. After Batman, Ward transitioned into other acting roles, appearing in films like Scream, Evelyn, Scream! (1970), High School U.S.A. (1984), and various low-budget movies and television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Beyond acting, Burt Ward ventured into business by launching Boy Wonder Visual Effects, Inc. in 2001, although the company has since closed. He has also lent his voice to popular shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and Futurama. Burt remains a beloved figure in pop culture and regularly attends conventions and comic events, reuniting with co-stars and engaging with fans.

Personal Life

Burt Ward has been married four times. He first married Bonney Lindsey in 1965, with whom he had a daughter, Lisa, born in 1966. After divorcing in 1966, he married actress Kathy Kersh in 1967, but they divorced in 1969. His third marriage was to model Mariana Torchia in 1985, but they separated in 1989. He then married Tracy Posner in 1990, and they have a daughter, Melody, born in 1991.

Together with his wife Tracy, Burt founded Gentle Giants Rescue and Adoptions, Inc. in 1994, which is recognized as the largest giant-breed dog rescue organization globally. Their efforts have saved more than 15,000 dogs, and Burt has developed a pet food company called Gentle Giants, which claims to increase the lifespan of dogs through a special diet and care regimen.

Burt Ward Awards

Burt Ward has been recognized for his contributions to television and pop culture. In 2004, he and Adam West won a TV Land Award for Favorite Crimestopper Duo and again in 2005 for Favorite Crimestopper. In 2014, Burt received the Inkpot Award from Comic-Con International for his achievements in the arts. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020, further cementing his legacy in the entertainment industry.

Burt Ward Net Worth

