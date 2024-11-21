Businessman Fatally Shot in Robbery in Luanda Town 

A businessman was shot and killed during a robbery mission in Luanda Township, Vihiga County.

Police said the incident happened on November 19 and also left the deceased Wilson Seika’s wife with serious injuries.

The couple ran a general merchants shop in Luanda Town.

They had closed the business for the day on Tuesday night and were headed home when gunmen on a motorbike struck.

Locals said they heard the gunmen inquire where the two lived.

Seika and his wife had left the shop and were headed home when they were attacked.

He was shot in the head and the bullet exited the chin while his wife was hit by a blunt object in the head and left with serious injuries.

She is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

Witnesses said it was raining at the time of the incident and the guards of the couple said they heard screams from the woman near the home when they realized the man had been shot in the head.

They said they also heard a gunshot.

After they responded to the scene, they found the deceased and his wife lying on the ground bleeding.

They were rushed to Coptic Mission Hospital where Seika was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the robbers robbed the woman’s handbag which contained two Infix Smartphones and Sh30,000.

A spent cartridge of 9mm was recovered at the scene and kept as an exhibit awaiting ballistic examination.

The body of the deceased was moved to the same hospital’s mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

A team is combing the area as part of the probe into the incident.

In Buret, Kericho County, two guards were killed during a robbery incident at the Kapkahawa factory in Kapkisiara Location.

Responders to the scene found the gate wide open and discovered the lifeless bodies of two watchmen who were on duty.

Their hands and legs were tied, and their faces were blindfolded with their jumpers.

Police said both had deep cuts on their heads and an unknown amount of coffee berries were reported stolen from the facility. The bodies were taken to the Kapkatet mortuary for postmortem.

A hunt on the gang behind the attack is ongoing, police said of the November 19 incident.

Elsewhere in Suneka, Kisii County, a businessman was attacked and robbed of Sh130,000 after closing his Mpesa business.

He told police two young men armed with crude weapons confronted him and his wife.

One of the assailants, armed with a wooden stick, struck him on the head three times sending him to the ground.

The attackers then stole Sh130,000, three mobile phones, and ATM cards.

They then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, a Toyota Fielder, heading toward Kirwanda’s direction.

The victim was rushed to lyabe Sub-County Hospital for medical attention.